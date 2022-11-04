ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Elderly woman reported missing in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An elderly woman has been reported missing, according to deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Patricia Compton, 86, was last seen walking on Tuesday a little after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane in Greenville. Compton is described to be...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police have found a missing endangered man with dementia and he is safe at home. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
thejournalonline.com

Home destroyed – Archie Street

A home on Archie Street was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Piedmont. South Greenville and Wren firefighters assisted. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on scene. Medshore and a QRV also responded to the fire. (Photo by David Rogers)
PIEDMONT, SC

