FOX Carolina
2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
WYFF4.com
Elderly woman reported missing in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An elderly woman has been reported missing, according to deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Patricia Compton, 86, was last seen walking on Tuesday a little after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane in Greenville. Compton is described to be...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
FOX Carolina
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police have found a missing endangered man with dementia and he is safe at home. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
WYFF4.com
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Abbeville County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28. We know the crash involved two vehicles. No other details have been released.
WYFF4.com
Driver of truck hauling boat killed in South Carolina crash, troopers say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a truck that was hauling a boat was killed in a crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28 near Rock Hill Road. Troopers said one...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her. Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
thejournalonline.com
Home destroyed – Archie Street
A home on Archie Street was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Piedmont. South Greenville and Wren firefighters assisted. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on scene. Medshore and a QRV also responded to the fire. (Photo by David Rogers)
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle in Chesnee.
