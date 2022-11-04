ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Quality Crab And Oyster Bah Closing In Lincoln Park As Lettuce Entertain You Plans Replacement

LINCOLN PARK — Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is closing Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, along with its sister restaurant and bar, next month to open another restaurant. Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, 1962 N. Halsted St., will close Dec. 3, a spokesperson for Lettuce Entertain You said. The Gin Commission, a bar downstairs in the same building, will close Nov. 19, and the Crab Cellar, also in the building, will close Nov. 20.
CBS Chicago

Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
blockclubchicago.org

Ukrainian Village Boutique Squasht Reopens Months After Fire

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A boutique in Ukrainian Village that sells handmade clothing, jewelry and other items is reopening Thursday, months after a fire forced the business to close. Squasht Boutique, 2556 W. Chicago Ave., closed in mid-August after a fire broke out in the kitchen behind the store. Owner...
blockclubchicago.org

Rainbow Cone Beverly Will Be Open All Winter

CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone‘s Beverly location is switching things up by staying open all winter — for the first time since it started 96 years ago. The famed ice cream shop, 9233 S. Western Ave., has experimented with being open during the winter in years past with limited hours, but it closed for the season in 2020. That won’t happen this year: Rainbow Cone will be open all winter with full hours, the company announced on Facebook.
blockclubchicago.org

Damen Silos, Beloved By Urban Explorers, To Be Sold To MAT Asphalt Owner

MCKINLEY PARK — The owner of MAT Asphalt is under contract to buy the Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion. The state plans to enter into exclusive sales negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership — a group of businesses owned by South Side industrialist Michael Tadin Jr. — for the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave., according to a Wednesday news release from the state. The bid was one of four proposals the state received by Oct. 19, and MAT offered the highest purchase price for the property at $6.52 million — more than double the minimum bid, according to the state.
CBS Chicago

River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward. 
Adrian Holman

Free clothing giveaway on 11/5

With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
blockclubchicago.org

Intense Winds Blow Through Chicago, Downing Trees, Power Lines

CHICAGO — Strong, gusty winds toppled trees and power lines acrossthe city Saturday. A high wind warning was issued Saturday morning and remained in effect until 7 p.m. as the city was hit with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest...
Eater

An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
Apartment Therapy

This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
