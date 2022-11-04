We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO