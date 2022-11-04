Read full article on original website
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macy's on State Street Lights Up Great Christmas Tree for the Holiday Season
In a sign the holiday's aren't too far away, Macy's on State Street kicked off the season with the lighting of its Great Tree in the renowned Walnut Room. Standing at 45 feet tall, the massive Christmas tree stretches to the ceiling and has long been an iconic part of Chicago's holiday season.
blockclubchicago.org
Quality Crab And Oyster Bah Closing In Lincoln Park As Lettuce Entertain You Plans Replacement
LINCOLN PARK — Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is closing Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, along with its sister restaurant and bar, next month to open another restaurant. Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, 1962 N. Halsted St., will close Dec. 3, a spokesperson for Lettuce Entertain You said. The Gin Commission, a bar downstairs in the same building, will close Nov. 19, and the Crab Cellar, also in the building, will close Nov. 20.
Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
blockclubchicago.org
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub To Celebrate Grand Opening Friday — And Everyone Is Invited
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders will celebrate the grand opening of a South Side healthy living center with the “bells and whistles best befit for a Hollywood premiere,” and all neighbors are welcome. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host a grand opening and open house...
blockclubchicago.org
Ukrainian Village Boutique Squasht Reopens Months After Fire
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A boutique in Ukrainian Village that sells handmade clothing, jewelry and other items is reopening Thursday, months after a fire forced the business to close. Squasht Boutique, 2556 W. Chicago Ave., closed in mid-August after a fire broke out in the kitchen behind the store. Owner...
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
Amaze Light Festival Tinley Park returns
The Amaze Light Festival is the country's largest light show and immersive holiday experience.
blockclubchicago.org
Rainbow Cone Beverly Will Be Open All Winter
CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone‘s Beverly location is switching things up by staying open all winter — for the first time since it started 96 years ago. The famed ice cream shop, 9233 S. Western Ave., has experimented with being open during the winter in years past with limited hours, but it closed for the season in 2020. That won’t happen this year: Rainbow Cone will be open all winter with full hours, the company announced on Facebook.
blockclubchicago.org
Damen Silos, Beloved By Urban Explorers, To Be Sold To MAT Asphalt Owner
MCKINLEY PARK — The owner of MAT Asphalt is under contract to buy the Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion. The state plans to enter into exclusive sales negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership — a group of businesses owned by South Side industrialist Michael Tadin Jr. — for the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave., according to a Wednesday news release from the state. The bid was one of four proposals the state received by Oct. 19, and MAT offered the highest purchase price for the property at $6.52 million — more than double the minimum bid, according to the state.
blockclubchicago.org
WWII Veteran And West Side Resident Fannie Farmer Celebrates 100th Birthday
NORTH LAWNDALE — At 100 years old, World War II veteran Fannie Farmer still makes herself breakfast daily before sitting down with the newspaper. That’s part of Farmer’s secret to a long life, she said. “It’s just keeping a schedule,” Farmer told doctors when asked about her...
blockclubchicago.org
Visit ‘Harry’s House’ At Replay Lincoln Park’s Latest, Harry Styles-Inspired Pop-Up
LINCOLN PARK — Replay Lincoln Park is paying homage to pop singer Harry Styles with its latest pop-up. The Harry’s House pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., features photo ops that nod to Styles’ albums, along with themed cocktails, live DJs and more. It runs Thursday-Sunday.
River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward.
Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday. There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015. You have to be at...
Edgewater native wins $5K in Chicago Sings Karaoke competition
Six performers made it to the finals, but after competing in two rounds, that six came down to only one.
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5
With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
blockclubchicago.org
Intense Winds Blow Through Chicago, Downing Trees, Power Lines
CHICAGO — Strong, gusty winds toppled trees and power lines acrossthe city Saturday. A high wind warning was issued Saturday morning and remained in effect until 7 p.m. as the city was hit with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest...
Eater
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
Over 200 Chicagoans buy their first home with help from Far South Side nonprofit
The Far South Community Development Corporation, a Chicago-based nonprofit, has helped over 200 first-time homebuyers successfully purchase a new home over the past 18 months. Far South VP Janece Simmons said their services are available to anyone.
