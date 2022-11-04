Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Find Election Results Here
Northwest Iowa — Here are the election results that we have. Candidates for many of the county and state offices, while they may have had primary opponents, ran unopposed in the general election. Our four-county area is part of two new State Senate districts. Lyon and Sioux counties are...
kiwaradio.com
Coats For Kids Drop-Off Deadline Has Changed
Sheldon, Iowa — The 2022 Sheldon Ministerial Association’s Coats for Kids campaign is still underway, but the drop-off deadline has been changed. New or gently used coats for children and teens may still be dropped off at Top Notch Stitching in Sheldon, but the deadline for dropping them off has been changed to 5:00 pm this Thursday, November 10th.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
kiwaradio.com
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
more1049.com
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
kiwaradio.com
Supervisors Ask Fire Marshal To Lift Burning Ban
Primghar, Iowa — According to the minutes of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors for Tuesday, November 8th, the supervisors have requested to have the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office lift the burning ban for the rural areas of O’Brien County. There has been no official...
nwestiowa.com
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
kiwaradio.com
Green Porch Lights Lighting Up
O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
kiwaradio.com
KIWA Marketplace For November 7, 2022
KIWA Marketplace is on KIWA FM 105.3 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. Call during the program at 712-324-5377, text 712-324-2597, or email newstips@kiwaradio.com. All items and garage sales called/texted/emailed in will be added to this web page. No real estate, including real estate rentals, and handguns.
kiwaradio.com
Medicare Open Enrollment Continues With New Volunteers For O’Brien County Residents
O’Brien County, Iowa — As a department of the State of Iowa Insurance Division, Senior Health Insurance Information Program/Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP/SMP) volunteers, continues to help Medicare recipients understand their Medicare options. Mike Otto has been a SHIIP/SMP volunteer for over 15 years, beginning his volunteer service in...
kscj.com
COMPLAINTS FILED AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY POLL WORKER
THE IOWA FIREARMS COALITION IS CALLING FOR A FORMAL INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS OF VOTING IMPROPRIETIES AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AFTER RECEIVING REPORTS OF A POLLING STAFFER PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT PUBLIC MEASURE 1, ALSO KNOWN AS THE FREEDOM AMENDMENT, TO VOTERS PRIOR TO THEM CASTING THEIR BALLOTS. THE FREEDOM...
kiwaradio.com
Marcene G. Cox
Marcene G. Cox, age 72, of Boyden passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her celebration of life will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Church of the Brethren in Sheldon with Pastor David E. Loveall, officiating.
nwestiowa.com
Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
kiwaradio.com
Steven Gruis
Steven Gruis, age 70, of George, IA passed away suddenly Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, IA. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present at the Jurrens Funeral Home of George. The memorial service...
kiwaradio.com
Lorayne V. Koll
Lorayne V. Koll age 98, of Rock Rapids, IA died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth, MN. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12th at Peace Lutheran Church in Rock Rapids, with Reverend Alex Sloter officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids.
