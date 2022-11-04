Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
WDBJ7.com
Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree: Help a child have a happy Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree. Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
cardinalnews.org
Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
theroanoker.com
The Best ‘Za in Town
Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region. When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.
WDBJ7.com
Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
WDBJ7.com
“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
WDBJ7.com
Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WDBJ7.com
Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Yoga and Meditation Center
The Danville Yoga and Meditation Center, located at 2000 Westover Drive in Danville, is a small, comfortable space dedicated to promoting the well-being of all who enter. The Yoga and Meditation Center offer a wide range of services, including yoga classes for all levels, along with meditation, sound healing, and holistic wellness. Their instructors are certified within industry standards, and provide a memorable experience for guests.
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WSLS
Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
