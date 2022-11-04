ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience

Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Angel Tree: Help a child have a happy Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree. Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

The Best ‘Za in Town

Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region. When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

New Owner, Same Great Place

Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
ROANOKE, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Yoga and Meditation Center

The Danville Yoga and Meditation Center, located at 2000 Westover Drive in Danville, is a small, comfortable space dedicated to promoting the well-being of all who enter. The Yoga and Meditation Center offer a wide range of services, including yoga classes for all levels, along with meditation, sound healing, and holistic wellness. Their instructors are certified within industry standards, and provide a memorable experience for guests.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

