Holyoke Councilor Wilmer E. Puello-Mota pleads not guilty to obstruction; forgery and counterfeiting in Rhode Island

DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
2022 Massachusetts election results: 7th Hampden District (James Harrington vs. Aaron Saunders)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican James “Chip” Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders are running against one another for the Seventh Hampden District state House of Representative seat. Harrington is a part-time Ludlow police officer who works full-time for the state Department...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
Jacob Oliveira declares victory in Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District state Senate district
LUDLOW — Sitting state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, won election Tuesday to the state Senate, taking the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District seat most recently held by outgoing senator Eric P. Lesser. Oliveira, 36, received was 31,793 votes to Republican William E. Johnson’s 25,033 with...
Monson Water Department official Thomas Murphy set to stand trial for indecent assault and battery
MONSON — An assistant superintendent for the Monson Water Department will stand trial in Palmer District Court on Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. Thomas J. Murphy was a longtime soccer coach in the small town, and the woman was a former player for him, according to court records.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Worcester State Senate District (Robyn Kennedy vs. Lisa Mair)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Robyn Kennedy and Independent Lisa Mair are running for the open state Senate seat to represent the First Worcester District, which includes much of Worcester as well as Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston. The district is currently represented by Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection.
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Chicopee’s Shirley Arriaga beats Sean Goonan for the house seat in the 8th Hampden District
CHICOPEE — A Democrat and veteran beat out an independent candidate to win the race for the House of Representatives in the 8th Hampden District Tuesday. Shirley Arriaga received nearly 65% of the vote, handily beat Sean Goonan 8,112 to 4,412 in unofficial results. She had previously defeated City Councilor Joel McAuliffe to win the Democratic nomination for the seat in the September primary.
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
Tara Jacobs has commanding early lead over John Comerford in Governor’s Council race; hesitant about declaring victory
Tara Jacobs, a relatively unknown Democratic candidate from North Adams, appeared to have a commanding lead over Republican opponent John Comerford of Palmer in the race to claim the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. With around 50% of ballots counted but several large communities not reporting, Jacobs...
Robyn Kennedy wins 1st Worcester District Senate seat, defeating Lisa Mair
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Robyn Kennedy will represent the First Worcester district in the Massachusetts State Senate after defeating Independent Lisa Mair in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Kennedy declared victory at a joint party with fellow Worcester Democrats at Nuestra Restaurant on...
2022 Mass. election results: 12th Worcester District (Kilcoyne v. Vulcano)
Voters of the 12th Worcester District will be asked on election day whether to keep Democrat Rep. Meghan Kilcoyne or give the seat to Republican challenger Michael Vulcano. Kilcoyne won the seat in the 2020 election after longtime state Rep. Harold Naughton announced he would no run for re-election. Both Kilcoyne and Volcano live in Northborough.
Rep. David LeBoeuf re-elected to 17th Worcester House District after controversial second term
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic state Rep. David LeBoeuf successfully secured a third term in office Tuesday after defeating Republican Paul Fullen in the race for the 17th Worcester District’s House seat. LeBoeuf said that while all the results aren’t in, there...
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
Kelsie Cote, accused of killing grandmother on Halloween, held without bail
A Western Massachusetts woman charged in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother on Halloween night was arraigned on murder charges in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without the right to bail. Kelsie Cote, 26-year-old North Adams woman, was arraigned on charges of...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Body of Springfield man Frederick Mayock found in NY lake after 2 weeks missing
A more than two-week-long search for a Springfield man last seen preparing to kayak on an upstate New York lake ended Monday when police recovered the man’s body from the water, authorities said. Frederick Mayock, 47, was spotted readying his kayak beside Canadarago Lake around midday on Oct. 22,...
Boldyga declares victory in rep. race, but Russo waits for Hilltown results
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, claimed a re-election victory on Tuesday night, but his Democratic challenger Anthony Russo declined to concede while several towns’ results were still unreported. Boldyga celebrated his re-election to a seventh two-year term in the House of Representatives after the results...
Holyoke Police seeking info on suspects after Racing Mart robbery
HOLYOKE — Police are asking for help to identify two men who they say robbed the Racing Mart on South Street Sunday evening. The suspects entered the store at 582 South St. at about 6 p.m. and one threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police did not say if they were able to take anything before fleeing.
