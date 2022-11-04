Beto O'Rourke returns to College Station for Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas AM

Beto O'Rourke is set to return to College Station for a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on Monday.

This will be his final visit to the area before the elections. The Democratic challenger entered the race against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott who is seeking a third term in office.

"The event is public and part of his statewide 'Vote with Beto' drive to Get Out The Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for all the people of Texas," said the announcement.