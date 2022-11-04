ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Beto O'Rourke returns to College Station for Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas AM

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVIpV_0izBw89000

Beto O'Rourke is set to return to College Station for a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on Monday.

This will be his final visit to the area before the elections. The Democratic challenger entered the race against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott who is seeking a third term in office.

"The event is public and part of his statewide 'Vote with Beto' drive to Get Out The Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for all the people of Texas," said the announcement.

Comments / 24

TX truth
4d ago

Omg 😳. Can’t he go away ??? It’s over for him ❤️❤️❤️

Reply
26
Stretch5150
3d ago

He is totally a liar, just like all the democrats and liberals are period.

Reply
12
Joe Gonzalez
3d ago

doesn't this California radical wear a different shirt ???

Reply
14
Related
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor

After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas election: State House District 52 brings new candidates after incumbent chooses new district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vacant seat in the Texas House District 52 has created a favorable race for Texas Republicans. The district, which covers parts of Leander, South Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and surrounding areas in Williamson County, has been represented by James Talerico, D-Texas, since 2018. But Talerico’s decision to run for reelection in newly drawn District 50 has opened the door for two candidates hoping to win the midterm election.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day

"Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election being held on Nov. 8 will determine who will lead Texas. Voters are casting votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats are...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy