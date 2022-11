Princeton, NJ – The Hofstra men's basketball team ended its 2022-23 season opener on a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter, with Jaquan Carlos providing the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:11 remaining, to come away with an 83-77 road win over Princeton from the Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey.

