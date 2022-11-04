Read full article on original website
Tracking Nicole; big cool down next weekend
Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Clear skies with a few passing clouds for your Tuesday. Winds will begin to pick up by noon today with wind gust of up to 20 mph expected throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with some counties even seeing lower 80s by this afternoon.
Hold on to your hats from tropical storm Nicole, rain Veteran’s Day
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Get ready for some wind from a front towards our west and a tropical storm Nicole expected to lift across the Bahamas. breezy and gusty conditions will prevail until the western portion of Nicole situates over the eastern part of Georgia. 15-25mph winds with higher gusts will increase our west central; Georgia counties for the end of the week.
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s...
A look at Alabama’s few competitive State House races
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While all 140 seats in Alabama’s State House are on the ballot Tuesday, few races are highly contested. In the House, just 25 out of 105 seats have both a Republican and Democrat running, and in the Senate, eight of 35 races have both major party candidates on the ballot.
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s senior congressman has won a decisive victory in what was considered the Deep South’s only competitive U.S. House race. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was reelected to a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West. Voters in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District decided to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and […]
Businesses, residents adjust to different time zones for El Paso, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border residents and businesses are scrambling to adjust to being in a different time zone for the first time in more than a decade. When El Paso and most U.S. cities set their clocks back an hour early Sunday, Mexico did nothing. That left El Paso one hour behind Juarez for the first time in 12 years.
