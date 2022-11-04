ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Narcity

I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC

So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces. I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa, I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C., I can't help but compare.
The Weather Channel

November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West

We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Narcity

A Lotto Winner in Ontario & His Wife Had Dreamt Up The 'Perfect Amount' To Win & It Happened

A Lotto 6/49 Jackpot winner in Ontario made his dreams come true after dreaming about winning the lottery with his wife and jokingly picking out the "perfect amount" to win. 43-year-old Marlon Llido of North York won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 5 and brought home a whopping $5M, but that's not all. He also won $28 on one of his Lotto 6/49 selections and $2 on his encore selection.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Must-Know Poppy Protocol, BC Cabins To Ride Out The Winter & More

Off The Top: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blinked first in his game of chicken with striking education workers, announcing he was willing to rescind his use of the notwithstanding clause classifying the otherwise legal labour disruption as illegal — if their union agreed to end the strike and return to the bargaining table. Which is sort of like dad saying you don't have to eat your vegetables as long as you... eat your vegetables.
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are

After three days of standstill, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, November 8, 2022, making you feel like a winner or, at the very least, someone with a Costco membership. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by...
Narcity

People Are Sharing Their 'Uniquely Canadian' Christmas Traditions & Some Places Go All Out

Every family, region and country that celebrates the holidays have their own Christmas events and traditions. Some traditions, like decorating a Christmas tree, are more common than others. But, a Redditor recently asked what unique Christmas traditions Canadians have, and responses came in from across the country. Posed on the...
Narcity

A Lottery Winner In Ontario Took His Ticket To Multiple Stores To Make Sure It Was Legit

A lottery winner in Ontario went above and beyond to check the legitimacy of his ticket after winning $1 million in the September 17, 2022, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. Richmond Hill resident Alton Johnson, a regular lottery player, admitted he's been waiting a long time to hit big while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

