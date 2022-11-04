Read full article on original website
No local results by press time
TROY — Election Day polls officially closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As precinct workers brought back ballots cast Tuesday to the Miami County Board of Elections, results were tabulated to see whether tax levies, local Sunday liquor options and aggregate issues were passed or defeated. Results of early in...
Troy Council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — For the second time, Troy City Council voted to not pursue demolition of the historic Tavern Building on West Main Street. “You’re in a really difficult position,” Troy resident Jessica Minesinger said during council member’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. “The decision that you make on this building is really precedent-setting for downtown.”
Piqua Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards
PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for numerous awards to be handed out during its annual awards banquet in January. Nominations are sought for the next recipient of the highest and most prestigious “Order of George” award. The award is presented annually to a Piqua resident, to honor an individual who exemplifies the best in volunteer and community service.
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
Downtown Tipp City community tree lighting Nov. 11
TIPP CITY — The Downtown Ttipp City Partnership (DTCP) will host its annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, located at the intersection of North Third Street and Main Street. This event is brought to you by headlining stage sponsor Greenville Federal. The event’s new...
Tipp City Area Arts Council to host a Holiday Affair Nov. 12
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) will host its annual arts & crafts show, a Holiday Affair, during the Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 p.m. Vendors will be set up in the...
Edison holds annual Women in STEMM Expo
PIQUA — Edison State Community College (ESCC) held their annual Women in STEMM Expo on Friday, Nov. 4. The 2022 expo was the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison, with one year having been virtual and the 2021 expo having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buccs Bazaar set for Nov. 12
COVINGTON — The third annual Buccs Bazaar is a fundraiser for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) club — a student organization that allows students to become more engaged with business and other real-world skills. The Buccs Bazaar craft show contains spaces for vendors to...
True crime in Dayton: Local author brings history to light
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local woman is telling readers about the bloodier side of Dayton. Author Sara Kaushal has been running the Dayton Unknown blog since 2014. In between stories about street names and cryptid sightings, she has also written about her fair share of murder cases and other crimes over the years. And […]
DryTech Exteriors gives back to veterans
DAYTON — Thadeu Holloway, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, and Master Sergeant Lyndell Logan of the U.S. Air Force will receive new roofs on Nov. 11, from DryTech Exteriors, a Dayton family-owned company, and an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor. Through a partnership between DryTech Exteriors, Owens Corning...
Knoop Road closed Nov. 9
ELIZABETH — Knoop Road will be closed between State Route 41 and Childrens Home-Grayson Road for asphalt repairs. The road will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information or questions, call the Miami County Engineer’s office at 937-440-5656.
Edison State accepts Peace Officer Training Academy apps
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Road closures
NEWTON — Sugar Grove Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Rench Road for culvert replacement. The road will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Nov. 11. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates previously mentioned. Bradford-Bloomer Road will be...
Historic Holiday Tour homes; JW Brown House
PIQUA — The JW Brown House, located at 714 N. Wayne St. in downtown Piqua will be featured on the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Associationa’s (PCHDA) Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Owned by Rosemary and Paul Gutmann since 1964, this Queen Anne Style home is rich in history and architectural interest.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Lima man charged with trespassing
LIMA — A Lima man who was charged with an F2 burglary did a change of plea at the Allen County Common Court on Monday afternoon. The defendant was presented with the amended charge of trespassing and a felony of the fourth degree. Andrew Morlock, 26, pleaded guilty to...
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College
PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
Entertainment venue, retail store planned for Mayflower Theater building
TROY — The iconic Mayflower Theater building in downtown Troy will soon house a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar, and retail store. Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building at 9 W. Main St. and will be working with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery and former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn, to bring the space to life.
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Madison County – Ohio State Highway Patrol Seizes 9 Million in Drugs
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million. On November 2, at 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a U-Haul truck...
