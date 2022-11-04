ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door

By Matt Naham
 4 days ago
Eaglejake
3d ago

I still don’t get it……75% of the the USA does not support this. Why is anyone trying to support this on any government level. Um, the people want accountability and responsibility for those that took out college loans. Stop the madness!

Al DeClub
4d ago

If if you kids take out a lone and you sign that loan is your responsibility to pay that loan not the taxpayer you want to be treated like adults this is what adults do they pay their debts so stop standing in line with your hands out waiting for somebody else to pay for your stupidity

blueeyedgirl
4d ago

Why should taxpayers have to pay for loans? I didn’t take out the loan. College had gotten out of hand in cost? I’d is actually worth it anyway? Maybe if these schools would actually spend money on students instead of sports then that would help!!

