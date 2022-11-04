Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door

I still don’t get it……75% of the the USA does not support this. Why is anyone trying to support this on any government level. Um, the people want accountability and responsibility for those that took out college loans. Stop the madness!
If if you kids take out a lone and you sign that loan is your responsibility to pay that loan not the taxpayer you want to be treated like adults this is what adults do they pay their debts so stop standing in line with your hands out waiting for somebody else to pay for your stupidity
Why should taxpayers have to pay for loans? I didn’t take out the loan. College had gotten out of hand in cost? I’d is actually worth it anyway? Maybe if these schools would actually spend money on students instead of sports then that would help!!
Related
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 592