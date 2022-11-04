Galesburg Police on Friday morning, November 4th, responded to 239 South Cherry Street for a trespassing complaint. The building is the former St. Mary’s Square Living Center. The building has sat vacant since 2013 and was sold to KXZ Properties in November of last year. Upon arrival at the building, Galesburg Police found an opening where plywood had been removed. A 39-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were found on the second floor of the building. A 43-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were found on the fifth floor of the building. All four individuals were escorted from the building without incident and were told if they returned, they would be arrested for Criminal Trespassing. As officers were escorting people from the building, police noticed someone had started a fire in a large room using miscellaneous items from the building. Galesburg Fire responded to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. According to police reports, a construction company was coming to secure the building and make sure all the doors and windows were closed.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO