KBUR
Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Monday, deputies said. Rock Island County deputies and East Moline police responded near 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash Monday, according to deputies. According to a TV6 crew on scene, 19th Street...
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
KWQC
Police name suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month. According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
977wmoi.com
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
ourquadcities.com
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
Galesburg Police remove four people from inside former St. Mary’s Square Living Center on Friday, November 4th
Galesburg Police on Friday morning, November 4th, responded to 239 South Cherry Street for a trespassing complaint. The building is the former St. Mary’s Square Living Center. The building has sat vacant since 2013 and was sold to KXZ Properties in November of last year. Upon arrival at the building, Galesburg Police found an opening where plywood had been removed. A 39-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were found on the second floor of the building. A 43-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were found on the fifth floor of the building. All four individuals were escorted from the building without incident and were told if they returned, they would be arrested for Criminal Trespassing. As officers were escorting people from the building, police noticed someone had started a fire in a large room using miscellaneous items from the building. Galesburg Fire responded to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. According to police reports, a construction company was coming to secure the building and make sure all the doors and windows were closed.
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
ourquadcities.com
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
KWQC
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.
KWQC
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
