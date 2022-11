The Bellevue University Freeman Lozier Library will host a lunch and learn presentation on one of Egypt’s most famous pharaohs, King Tut, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “The Life and Legacy of Pharaoh Tutankhamun” event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Library classroom 480. The Freeman Lozier Library is located at 1028 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, Nebraska 68005. Jessica Omer, Senior Circulation Assistant, will be the featured presenter.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO