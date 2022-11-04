ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackford County, IN

Angela Tuttle
3d ago

That’s good but remember the chick from Warsaw that ran those 3 little kids over at the bus stop with the bus arm out and killed them she got 3 years we need more regular sentencing for crimes like these!

FOX59

Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. […]
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Greenfield police arrest person in stolen car, searching for 2nd occupant

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are reminding residents to lock their cars after arresting one person in a stolen vehicle. Greenfield police posted the warning on Facebook Monday night, saying a car that had been stolen from California was stopped in the city. Officers found a stolen license plate on the vehicle, with several other plates inside.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man dies days after single-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne man has died four days after he crashed his car. The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive. The Allen County Coroner says 72-year-old Steven Reuille was taken to a local...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH

(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
106.7 WTLC

Hamilton County sheriff investigating voter interference complaint

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of voter interference at an early voting location in Carmel. “We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board,” Hamilton County Sheriff […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

Celina man pleads guilty to the drug death of a toddler in 2020

Mercer County (WLIO) - A Celina man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old in Mercer County in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards pled to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children. Five other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. In...
CELINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
