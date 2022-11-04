Read full article on original website
Angela Tuttle
3d ago
That’s good but remember the chick from Warsaw that ran those 3 little kids over at the bus stop with the bus arm out and killed them she got 3 years we need more regular sentencing for crimes like these!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
Suspect in killing of Richmond cop Seara Burton now charged with murder
The man accused of fatally shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year has been formally charged with murder more than a month after her death.
Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. […]
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
Greenfield police arrest person in stolen car, searching for 2nd occupant
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are reminding residents to lock their cars after arresting one person in a stolen vehicle. Greenfield police posted the warning on Facebook Monday night, saying a car that had been stolen from California was stopped in the city. Officers found a stolen license plate on the vehicle, with several other plates inside.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man dies days after single-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne man has died four days after he crashed his car. The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive. The Allen County Coroner says 72-year-old Steven Reuille was taken to a local...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH
(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say
Two men were shot following a verbal altercation late Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Depatment.
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
UPDATE (Nov. 8, 2022): Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting. MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 […]
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Hamilton County sheriff investigating voter interference complaint
HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of voter interference at an early voting location in Carmel. “We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board,” Hamilton County Sheriff […]
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
hometownstations.com
Celina man pleads guilty to the drug death of a toddler in 2020
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Celina man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old in Mercer County in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards pled to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children. Five other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. In...
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 3