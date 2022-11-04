Centre County man found not guilty in Christmas Eve murder of Michigan man

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man that was on trial for first-degree murder in Michigan was found not guilty on all charges.

Nicholas Millard, 31, of Spring Mills, Pa. was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearms.

Millard was arrested in Gogebic County, Michigan, on Christmas Eve 2021 after 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher, of Marenisco Township, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials said that a 22-year-old from Irvine, California was injured and hospitalized but ultimately recovered.

A jury acquitted Millard of all charges on Wednesday, according to court documents.

