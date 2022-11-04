ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

By Ashley Paul, Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjJyz_0izBtkN200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Toddler killed, adult injured in North Memphis shooting

Police say the actual location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The woman went to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say four men fled the vehicle, and that one of the men was armed.

According to TDOT, several lanes of traffic are blocked as police investigate. Traffic on I-240 eastbound near Highway 385 is significantly backed up.

Comments / 6

Lj Swinney
4d ago

Really bad year for black women in Memphis this year I can't remember a year when we had so many

Reply
4
 

