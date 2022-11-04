ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer's incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in such a way that will make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Niki Padidar, Director of IDFA Opener ‘All You See,’ on the Immigrant Experience in the Netherlands, Situation in Her Home Country of Iran

Opening this year’s International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), “All You See” explores what it feels like to no longer be seen, but stared at. Told through four parallel stories of immigrants in the Netherlands, the film investigates what it feels like to be a foreigner in the country. It is a deeply personal project for director Niki Padidar, who makes her feature debut after taking home the IDFA Best Children’s Documentary Award for her short film “Ninoc” in 2015. Nominated for the IDFA Award for Best Dutch Film and the IDFA Award for Best First Feature, “All You See” is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy