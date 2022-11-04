Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
thecomeback.com
Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Jayson Tatum on how a friend helped save the Boston Celtics star from eviction
You might not think that Jayson Tatum’s background involved life on the edge of a precarious stability at times in his youth that even nearly saw the St. Louis native evicted from a house they lived in that was under threat fo foreclosure based on the stylish fashion he often wears postgame.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
NBC Sports
Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return
The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
ESPN's Zach Lowe on possible trade scenarios for Kevin Durant
ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Friday on his podcast “The Lowe Post” that “the whole league is ready now to re-engage” the Brooklyn Nets about a trade for star forward Kevin Durant. This report comes on the heels of the Nets going through a tumultuous start...
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023
Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan’s feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
Sporting News
How long is LeBron James out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star
The Lakers' rough start to the 2022-23 season got a bit rougher as LeBron James will be sidelined with an injury. After appearing in each of the first nine games of his 20th NBA season, James has been ruled out with left foot soreness. While likely a precaution, it is yet another cause for concern in Los Angeles as this could be a reoccurring situation this year.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
Sporting News
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for 76ers vs. Suns Monday NBA game
Monday night's matchup between the 76ers and Suns will feature two teams battling through early-season health issues. Philadelphia was forced to play without Joel Embiid in its last three games after the All-Star center came down with a non-COVID illness. The Sixers also recently received some bad news regarding James Harden's status. The 2017-18 MVP will miss extended time after suffering a tendon strain in his right foot.
Report: Sun to Hire Stephanie White as Next Coach
The former Fever and Vanderbilt coach will take over for Curt Miller in Connecticut.
Sporting News
Sporting News 2022-23 preseason college basketball All-America team
We ought to call this team the Already-Americans. To those who complain that college basketball is diminished by the absence of veteran players who can become familiar names to those who follow the sport, we give you The Sporting News preseason All-America team for 2022-23, which contains no fewer than four players who previously earned postseason honors with us, including Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, our reigning national Player of the Year.
