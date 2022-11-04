Read full article on original website
Unique Wearable Products for Sports and Muscle Therapeutics Plus Growing Business for Recycling of Cooking Oils: Forza Innovations Inc. (Stock Symbol: FORZ)
Health-Tech Wearable Therapeutic Devices to Reduce Muscle Inflammation. Applications in Sports, Medicine, Recreation, Outdoor Work, Military, and More. Recent Re-Engineering Effort to Optimize Product Line Design and Function. Localized Supply Chain for Dependable Delivery with Green Manufacturing. Oil Recycler Subsidiary, Sustainable Origins, Announces Opening of New Steel Tank Fabrication Shop...
Orders Surging and Company Financials Growing Stronger from Marketing of AI Security Robots Plus $4 Million Funding Raise: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. $4 Million Funding Raised Through Note Issuance & Preferred Share Warrants. AITX Q2 Filing Reposts Subscription Revenue Increases 85% Over Prior Year. In Person and On-Line Investor and Technology,...
Abdulrahman Ibrahim S Alhusayani was able to achieve fame through travel and tourism
Abdulrahman is a well-known traveler who loves to visit every corner of the world. He always planned for his dream vacations. He is a foodie guy who never misses a chance to go to a famous restaurant. As we all know, the world is perfectly accessible to everyone. Although not everyone is capable of pursuing a great passion out of it. Fortunately, Abdulrahman used his right tools and set of knowledge and made a successful travel blogger out of his passion.
The 28-Day Reset Challenge – The Addiction Recovery Program That Works
For the countless people struggling with addiction or destructive habits who have tried a variety of recovery courses that ended with unsuccessful outcomes, life can prove unbearable and meaningless. But a new and revolutionary programme gives addicts reason to hope. The 28-day Reset Challenge focuses on the power of the mind and addresses gaps in traditional rehabilitation courses with remarkable results.
DapraLab LLC Offers High-Efficiency Digital Marketing For Small Businesses
The AI-Powered Software Is Said To Save Business Owners up to 90% of Time & Energy Spent On Digital Marketing Operations. Many entrepreneurs are true masters of their craft. These are people who produce and deliver top-quality products and services that are worth every cent. Despite this, very few of them know how to market their business, especially in today’s digital age.
VPM Solutions Surpasses 15,000 Active Virtual Assistants on the Hiring Platform
VPM Solutions, the only virtual assistant platform specific to the property management and real estate industries, announces a significant growth milestone. The company has surpassed 15,000 active contractors available or working as virtual assistants for property managers and real estate professionals. Now the largest hiring and payment platform for businesses...
From Problem to Solution. A young woman-entrepreneur claims she has built an app that will change the online shopping game by making haggling new normal.
New marketplace named Bidygo has got into the game with a whole new different shopping model. It is an online marketplace to help shoppers save on daily increasing online prices. Simply customers need to offer the price they want to pay, get an approval and buy at the cheapest possible price. But first let’s dig deeper into the current online shopping reality.
New Zealand announces its first visa option for travelers
New Zealand is excited to announce a new visa option for travelers! The visa will allow visitors to stay in the country for up to three months, and provides access to all of New Zealand’s attractions. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Brian Russ Law, Inc. is Ready to Assist Entrepreneurs Worldwide in Resolving Trademark Office Actions issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Entrepreneurs worldwide can turn to Brian Russ Law, Inc. for assistance in responding to trademark office actions issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Brian Russ Law Inc. assists individuals and businesses with the trademark process from application to office action responses to opposition litigation and all the way through final registration. Resolving trademark office actions issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is one of Brian Russ Law, Inc.’s many services.
David Rennie Sits Down to Discuss Business In New Online Interview
Toronto, ON – November 8, 2022 – David Rennie is a thriving business professional with over thirty years of industry-related experience. He graduated from Sir Sanford Fleming College with a Bachelor of Arts before attending Acadia University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in 1986.
Multiza announces the launch of a new music distribution platform
Digital music aggregator Multiza has announced the launch of a new music distribution platform “MULTIZA CMS”. This platform will allow independent music market companies to create their own music distribution services based on the existing content distribution network, which covers more than 150 music streaming platforms around the world, including Spotify, Apple Music, Vk Music, Yandex Music, TikTok, Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, Deezer and other services.
DigiSeats Rakes in Reviews for its Groundbreaking Digital Seating Arrangement Tool
Provider of innovative event management solutions, DigiSeats, continues to receive accolades for its revolutionary QR code Wedding Seating chart designed to ease creating seating plans. The team at DigiSeats is pushing boundaries in the event planning and management industry, as its innovative digital seating arrangement tool continues to increase in...
Sixt Rent A Car Resumes Selling Off Rental Inventory on the DealersLink Marketplace
Broomfield, CO, USA – November 8, 2022 – Sixt Rent a Car, the 4th largest rental car company in the world, has resumed selling its off rental inventory on the DealersLink Marketplace. The vehicles will come from the Sixt Direct platform, providing DealersLink members direct access to Sixt inventory.
Vista Dorada Dental Launches the Best Cosmetic Dentistry Solutions in Town
Over-the-counter teeth whitening products are safe to use if used correctly. But cosmetic dentistry treatments are way more effective for an improved smile!. Cosmetic dentistry solutions are getting tremendous popularity due to the plenty of benefits they offer and the way they magically restore smiles in a few sessions. 99.7% of adults believe that a good smile is a social asset so they must follow different dental care solutions to restore the appearance of their smiles.
Packaged Vegan Food Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Packaged Vegan Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Packaged Vegan Food Market is valued at USD YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Dr. Allana’s Newest Book Becomes An Instant Best Seller
Dr. Allana Da Graca Launches Her New Book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals”. On October 24, 2022, internationally recognized, Dr. Allana Da Graca, released her latest book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals” through Amazon and the book immediately became a Best Seller!
China-hifi-Audio Launchs Willsenton R300 Premium Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Match Their Clients’ High -quality Audio Requirements
China-hifi-Audio offers a selection of high end audiophile tube amplifiers that are specially designed to match their clients’ audio requirements. China-hifi-Audio launches audiophile tube amplifiers of the highest quality. Their sound systems are designed to bring the latest technology in sound reproduction at an affordable price. The sound systems that they offer include some of the most popular and sought-after audiophile tubes on the market. They have a policy of continuous development which guarantees them a competitive advantage in terms of design and performance, as well as in their product’s pricing. This store has been around for more than 15 years’ years, during which time they have been able to win many satisfied customers who are dedicated to their products. Their website offers users detailed information about their selection of top-quality professional audio equipment. It is staffed by a group of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing their customers with the highest quality products. Their team is available to answer any questions that potential buyers might have before they decide which one of these high-end products to buy.
COIN ZX – Next-Gen Revolution In Cryptocurrency & DE-FI
CoinZx is one of the world’s first companies who developed auto-matching P2P technology to deal with cryptocurrency businesses and exchanges. Currently, CoinZx is an approved method for withdrawing and depositing currency and is growing rapidly. However, our plan is to expand our services across international borders in both developing...
Dentist Yokine Offers Dental Services In Three Locations
Since 2016, Clear Choice Dental Yokine has been providing dental services. There are three locations for patients to access dental care. Clear Choice Dental Yokine and Dr. Sandeep Sharma are pleased to announce that the dental practice is open in three locations. Clear Choice Dental in Yokine provides modern dental care in the heart of Perth and Yokine. The services available since 2016 include quality cosmetic, surgical, and restorative services. The team of qualified and skilled dentists have accrued years of experience in their particular fields. The three dental clinics are located in Joondalup, Maddington, and Yokine. The dentist Yokine services include comprehensive dental restoration, orthodontics, dental implants, and teeth whitening.
Medical Elastomers Market- Competitive Analysis, Growth, Statistics Regional Outlook, and Future Growth
“Browse 71 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 124 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Elastomers Market””. edical Elastomers Market by Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Application (Medical Tubes, Catheters, Syringes, Gloves, Medical Bags, and Implants), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Global.
