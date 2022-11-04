LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in West Lubbock Monday morning. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Investigators say two passenger cars were on the shoulder when the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Corbin Thompson, got out of the car. That’s when police say 32-year-old Kelcy Tekell stopped and got our of her vehicle on the shoulder to check on those involved in the crash.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO