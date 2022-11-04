Turkey remains one of the most visited tourist nations in the world. The country lies on the border between Europe and Asia and is home to diverse civilizations. Its unique culture, exceptional sights and friendly people make it a great vacation spot. You are planning a trip to Turkey; a gift is waiting for you. Turkey’s new visa for Libyans has made visiting Turkey much easier than before. The Turkish e-Visa application is entirely electronic, with no need to submit documents in person to the embassy or attend an interview. An e-Visa for Turkey allows Libyan passport holders to stay in the country for up to 30 days for business or tourism. With the advent of electronic travel authorizations such as Turkey e-Visa, a tour of Turkey’s beautiful cities is just a click away. Turkey visa for Libyans is now available online; With the simple electronic system, travelers can apply for the required travel permit in minutes.

