Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmy Don Sliger
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
koxe.com
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Gary Leo Allison
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Bill Slaymaker.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Schedule Tuesday 11/8 – Saturday 11/12
Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El Paso Irvin (at Odessa), 7 p.m. Early...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
koxe.com
Water District Board to Meet Wednesday Afternoon
The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District will meet Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker Street, in Brownwood. Agenda items include:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held...
koxe.com
Council receives juvenile curfew report, awards contract for Downtown Plan
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning – Agenda Posted
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, November 8, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Meet Friday
The November meeting of the Brown County Republican Women’s Club will be Friday, November 11, at the Brownwood Country Club Pavilion from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. Buffet lunch is $15. RSVP by Wednesday, November 9, to Shirley Taber at 325-642-4417. Speaker will be Shane Britton, Brown County Judge-Elect who will discuss his priorities for Brown County.
koxe.com
Bell Ringers Needed for Local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The information below is from Kelly Crenshaw, Interim Service Center Manager for the Brownwood Salvation Army. “Christmas season is almost upon us which means that I am going to be attempting to recruit as many of you as possible to help ring the bells at the kettles this year in Brownwood and Early.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
koxe.com
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
koxe.com
Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening – Agenda Posted
The City of Early City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 pm at Early City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. On the agenda:. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for special meeting held on October 11, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
koxe.com
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
Make Your Own Adventure at This Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas
If you're looking for a unique road trip this fall or winter, this could be the adventure for you. This road trip will take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
koxe.com
Criminal Mischief at Early Longhorn Stadium and Oak Street Ballparks
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country schools enter the playoffs in the Harris Ratings Top 10
Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10. The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday. Class 2A Division I...
KWTX
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
Comments / 2