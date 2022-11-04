ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Hot 99.1

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Castle-like Llenroc Mansion in Rexford Boasts Boat-Shaped Pool & More

In 1992 it is believed this mansion in Rexford cost over $32 million to build. Original owner, Albert Lawrence built it to be modeled after Cornell University's campus center. He was an alumnus of the college and Llenroc is actually Cornell spelled backward. Fast forward after three previous owners and scandals, this outdated mansion has sold for just $1.9 million. This mansion may be outdated but it is grandiose and over the top. It has a 5-floor glass elevator, 24K gold gilded ceilings, Scandanavian marble floors, along with a sailboat-shaped indoor pool. It also has a mermaid bar with see-through views of the pool and fountains. It sits on 12 acres along the Mohawk River.
REXFORD, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking Through the Hannacroix Creek Preserve in Greene County, NY

While New York is home to many towering waterfalls, some of my personal favorites to visit are the smaller ones that have a lot of unique character. The waterfall in the Hannacroix Creek Preserve is one such spot. The Hannacroix Creek Preserve is located about halfway between New Baltimore and...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga County brewery also offers wood-fired pizza

There’s a new brewery in Saratoga County and it’s serving up locally made brews and wood-fired pizza. The Speckled Pig Brewing Company recently opened its doors in Ballston Spa. Co-owner Larry Heid says his team did a lot of research to figure out what type of brewery to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
wamc.org

In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
