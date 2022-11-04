Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches
MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
x1071.com
Xavier beats Sauk Prairie in four sets to win Division 2 state girls volleyball title
Division 2 Girls State Volleyball Championship: #1 Xavier 3, #2 Sauk Prairie 1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
x1071.com
Fall Gallery Night showcases Madison artists of all abilities
MADISON, Wis. — The annual Fall Gallery Night highlighting Madison’s art scene took place across the city Friday. The event, sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, included various exhibitions, receptions and other art displays at galleries across the area. “It’s so varied. There’s everything from paintings...
x1071.com
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
x1071.com
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
x1071.com
Jewish Federation of Madison voices concern about recent local, national anti-Semitic incidents
MADISON, Wis. — A local Jewish organization is voicing concern about a recent series of high-profile anti-Semitic incidents locally and nationally. Both Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have made anti-Semitic comments that attracted significant backlash at the national level. “We’re...
x1071.com
Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode
MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
x1071.com
NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash
DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. Further...
x1071.com
Belmont Man Arrested on Friday
A Lafayette County Sheriff Deputy arrested 32 year old Cade Kirkpatrick of Belmont on Friday around 11 am for a Probation Violation. He was brought to the Lafayette Count Jail where he still remains in custody.
x1071.com
Evers, Michels ramp up campaign in final days before Election Days
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin ramped up their campaigns Saturday with Election Day just days away. Gov. Evers met with supporters in Madison as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. Evers shared how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted his family and women across the state.
x1071.com
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Assists With Arrest of Fugitive
The Wisconsin State Patrol received help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department last month in apprehending a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Communications advising of a fugitive from another state who was wanted for second degree homicide and was reported to be in Wisconsin Dells. The vehicle description and fugitive information were relayed to Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, with an unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells. A short time later, a trooper located and stopped the fugitive’s vehicle near Dodgeville. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
x1071.com
Sanders urges young people to cast their ballots in ‘consequential’ midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday became the latest national figure to campaign for state-level candidates in Wisconsin, urging young voters in Madison to get out and vote. Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke to supporters at a rally at the Orpheum Theater Friday night as part of his...
x1071.com
Waunakee parent expresses skepticism about district project funding referendum
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — There are dozens of school referenda facing voters around the state this election cycle. Some are asking for help to keep districts operational while others are asking for captial project funding. In Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County...
x1071.com
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021.
x1071.com
Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned.
x1071.com
Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials
MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.”
x1071.com
Dodgeville Motor Vehicle Crash With Minor Injuries
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Motor Vehicle Crash on North Iowa Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 3pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene. Minor injuries were reported but all parties refused transport to the hospital. No names were released.
x1071.com
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County...
