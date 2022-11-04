Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan’s recipe for goal-line TDs: Run it until they stop us
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After a couple of woeful games in the red zone, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan offense found success going back to basics against Rutgers. The Wolverines opted to keep it strictly on the ground during the early going of their 52-17 victory, preferring to go north and south rather than getting creative.
Could Michigan and Ohio State both reach the playoff? It’s possible
As we close in on a month until championship weekend, all eyes are on the College Football Playoff rankings. And more importantly, at least around here, where Michigan stands.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh expects update on tunnel melee this week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An update is expected this week on the investigation into the Michigan Stadium tunnel melee last month, Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. Twelve days have passed since Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows were allegedly injured during an altercation with Michigan State players following the game on Oct. 29, one that prompted MSU head coach Mel Tucker to suspend eight indefinitely and offer a public apology.
Michigan CB Will Johnson’s confidence growing after first start
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team has a new way of celebrating turnovers this season, and it was freshman cornerback Will Johnson’ idea. The former five-star recruit out of Grosse Pointe South finally had his opportunity to be the center of the celebration Saturday. Making his first...
Michigan recruit tracker: Top QB target throws 5 TDs in first half of playoff win
High school football seasons across the country are winding down, but some Michigan commits and top targets are still in action. Below are the available stats for several recruits from last week. Michigan currently owns the No. 24-ranked 2023 class nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, with 15 verbal pledges. The...
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
Michigan football another multi-TD betting favorite vs. Nebraska
If the oddsmakers are correct, it could be smooth sailing to 10-0 for the Michigan football team next weekend. The fifth-ranked Wolverines, who rose to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, opened as 29 1/2-point favorites vs. Nebraska for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. The odds come from Circa Sports in Las Vegas, the first U.S. sports book to release college football lines every week.
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls
Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Michigan election ran smoothly despite some long lines, Benson says
That was the message Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson delivered after polls closed. “All across the state, the process went smoothly. Voters were in and out of their polling places quickly and comfortably. This is one of the marks of a successful election,” she said during a press briefing.
Wolverine Confidential: A tale of two halves in Piscataway
For 30 minutes on Saturday, Michigan didn’t look like the top-five team pollsters had held them up as. The Wolverines were a sloppy, disjointed bunch, a team that carried a three-point deficit into halftime. But games aren’t decided by one half. It takes two, and Michigan made the most...
Benson leads Karamo in early Michigan SOS race returns
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a comfortable lead so far over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo as early race returns roll in for Michigan’s midterm election. As of 10:55 p.m. the Associated Press is reporting the incumbent Democrat is up by more than 155,000 against Karamo, with the vote being 54% in Benson’s favor to Karamo’s nearly 44%. Libertarian candidate Gary Stempfle has roughly 1.3% of the vote.
Nessel narrowly leads Michigan AG race as results creep into Wednesday
NOVI, MI – As Tuesday turns to Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel holds a slim advantage to stay Michigan’s top law enforcement officer. The attorney general leads Republican opponent Matthew DePerno by just over 3 percentage points – 50.6% to 47% – with 63% of the vote counted just after 1:15 a.m., according to the Associated Press, which has yet to call the race.
Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue
An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
Higher-than-expected voter turnout throughout Michigan, state reports
Michigan’s election day workers were reporting higher-than-expected voter turnouts throughout the state Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. State officials said precinct workers were “pleasantly surprised” by the droves of people coming out to vote, and the early hours of in-person voting went smoothly with only minor hiccups. Despite...
1 winner sold for the $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot; results for 11/07/22 drawing
LANSING, MI – Although the Powerball results were delayed by several hours, one player probably didn’t mind the wait as they brought home the world record $2.040 billion jackpot. The lone winning ticket was sold in California and the winner now has the option of receiving the prize...
$1 million Powerball winner sold in Michigan as part of $2.040 billion drawing
LANSING, MI -- For the seventh time in three weeks, a $1 million Powerball winner has been sold in Michigan. The latest lucky winner matched all five white numbers drawn -- 10-33-41-47-56 -- for the drawing on Monday, Nov. 7 to win the $1 million prize. The winning ticket was...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Michael Barrett shine vs. Rutgers
Michigan’s football team used a dominant second half Saturday to beat Rutgers 52-17 and leave Piscataway, N.J. with a 9-0 record. The Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) 38-0 in the final 30 minutes as it bounced back after a sluggish start. For Michigan’s performance, it...
Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.
Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
