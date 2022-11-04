ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh expects update on tunnel melee this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An update is expected this week on the investigation into the Michigan Stadium tunnel melee last month, Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. Twelve days have passed since Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows were allegedly injured during an altercation with Michigan State players following the game on Oct. 29, one that prompted MSU head coach Mel Tucker to suspend eight indefinitely and offer a public apology.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football another multi-TD betting favorite vs. Nebraska

If the oddsmakers are correct, it could be smooth sailing to 10-0 for the Michigan football team next weekend. The fifth-ranked Wolverines, who rose to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, opened as 29 1/2-point favorites vs. Nebraska for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. The odds come from Circa Sports in Las Vegas, the first U.S. sports book to release college football lines every week.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Benson leads Karamo in early Michigan SOS race returns

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a comfortable lead so far over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo as early race returns roll in for Michigan’s midterm election. As of 10:55 p.m. the Associated Press is reporting the incumbent Democrat is up by more than 155,000 against Karamo, with the vote being 54% in Benson’s favor to Karamo’s nearly 44%. Libertarian candidate Gary Stempfle has roughly 1.3% of the vote.
The Ann Arbor News

Nessel narrowly leads Michigan AG race as results creep into Wednesday

NOVI, MI – As Tuesday turns to Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel holds a slim advantage to stay Michigan’s top law enforcement officer. The attorney general leads Republican opponent Matthew DePerno by just over 3 percentage points – 50.6% to 47% – with 63% of the vote counted just after 1:15 a.m., according to the Associated Press, which has yet to call the race.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue

An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
MLive

Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.

Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
