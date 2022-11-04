ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles' Net Worth Is in the 11 Figures—How Much He Makes From His Music & Movies

With six years in One Direction and four number-one albums as a solo artist, it makes sense why fans are curious about Harry Styles’ net worth and how much he makes from movies like Don’t Worry Darling and his music career.

Styles —whose full name is Harry Edward Styles—was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. His music career started in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo contestant on season seven of the United Kingdom version of The X-Factor . After he was eliminated in the bootcamp stage of the show, he was asked to come back and join the boy band One Direction, along with fellow contestants Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The group was eliminated in third place, but went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, releasing five albums (four of which went number one on the Billboard 200 chart) and selling out arenas across the world on their four concert tours.

A year after One Direction split in 2016, Styles debuted as a solo artist with his first single, “Sign of the Times” from his debut self-titled album. Since then, Styles has released two more albums—2019’s Fine Line and 2022’s Harry’s House (both of which reached number one on the Billboard 200—as well as has won a Grammy for his 2019 single, “Watermelon Sugar.” In an interview with NPR in 2020, Styles opened up about his thoughts on fame and meeting his idols. “I think ultimately you meet [other famous people] and you’re kind of in awe of them, but at the same time you get to hang out with them on this human level, where you’re just talking and it’s really amazing,” he said. “Those are the moments that kind of mean the most because it’s real. And when everything else about being in music goes away, that’s the stuff that I think you end up telling your grandkids. For example, with Stevie, my favorite moments about it aren’t usually the show, it’s the practicing. When we first played together, it was at the Troubadour — famously, where Elton John did his first U.S. show — and it was an amazing moment, but my favorite was soundchecking. It’s like four people in there and just us singing in the empty Troubadour. For me, that’s a moment that I’m going to hold on to.”

But back to Harry Styles’ net worth. So…what is Harry Styles’ net worth ? Read on for what we know about Harry Styles’ net worth and how much he’s made from movies like Don’t Worry Darling , Eternals and My Policeman and his record-breaking music career.

How much does Harry Styles make from his music?

How much does Harry Styles make from his music? Styles was a member of One Direction for six years from 2010 to 2016. With the boy band—which was formed on season seven of The X-Factor and also included members Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (who left in 2015)—Styles released five albums: 2011’s Up All Night ; 2012’s Take Me Home ; 2013’s Midnight Memories ; 2014’s Four ; and 2015’s Made in the A.M.— four of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The band also had six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including their 2011 debut single “What Makes You Beautiful”; 2012’s “Live While We’re Young”; 2013’s “Best Song Ever” and “Story of My Life”;  and 2015’s “Drag Me Down” and “Perfect.”

Styles made his solo debut in 2017 with his first single, “Sign of the Times” from his debut album, Harry Styles , which reached number one on the Billboard 200. He scored his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 with his single “Watermelon Sugar” from his second album, Fine Line . His second number one on the Billboard Hot 100 came in 2022 with his single “As It Was” from his third album Harry’s House . He won his first Grammy in 2021 in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

While Styles’ exact earnings from his music aren’t known, The New York Times reported in 2022 that he broke the record at the time for the most vinyls sold in a single week with 182,000 copies since Luminate started tracking music sales in 1991. The previous record was held by Styles’ ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who sold 114,000 vinyls for her album Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

How much did Harry Styles make for Don’t Worry Darling ?

How much did Harry Styles make from Don’t Worry Darling ? Styles played Jack Chambers in 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling , which was directed by his girlfriend at the time, Olivia Wilde. Showbizgalore reported at the time that Styles made $2.5 million for the movie, while Florence Pugh, who was the lead of Don’t Worry Darling and played Jack’s wife Alice Chambers, made $700,000—less than a third of Styles’ reported salary. In an interview with Variety in 2022, Wilde denied there was a pay disparity between Styles and Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling , though she didn’t confirm what their exact salaries were.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Wilde said. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

At a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling in September 2022, Styles explained why he thinks acting and music are “opposite in a lot of ways.” “What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said. “Making music is a really personal thing. There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

Styles also told Variety at the time about what drew him to Don’t Worry Darling “I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack,” he said. “It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.” He also revealed the advice Wilde gave him for the role. “The first step is to lose the Oscar you won in the shower that morning. Listen, and do the scene with your partner, not at them. Be a human, tell the truth,” he said.

What is Harry Styles’ net worth?

What is Harry Styles’ net worth? Harry Styles’ net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . Along with what he makes from Don’t Worry Darling and his music, Harry Styles’ net worth also includes his work in other movies like 2017’s Dunkirk , 2021’s Eternals and 2022’s My Policeman . Styles’ net worth also includes his work with Gucci, which he became an ambassador for in 2018 and released a collection with in collaboration with creative director Alessandro Michele in November 2022.

In an interview with iHeartRadio in 2020, Styles opened up about how his definition of success changed while working on his second album, Fine Line. “I think at the start of this album process I had a little bit of expectations of what I thought people wanted me to do and I kind of tried to tick certain boxes,” he said. “Every time I try to tick boxes, I make my least favorite music.” He continued, “You have to make the kind of album you want to make right now in the moment and not be like ‘okay, let me make a big commercial album and in 10 years I can make the album I really wanna make.’ It never made me happy, I don’t think it would make anyone that listens to it happy…I just put a lot more emphasis on trying to find the balance and trying to do what makes me happy rather than trying to work out what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Styles also told Apple Music in 2022 about how he was “really lucky” to have his One Direction bandmates to lean on in the early years of his career. “I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can’t really undo. And you know, it’s like a very deep love for each other, I think,” he said. He also explained the difference between touring as a solo artist and in a boy band. “It just felt so separate from any individual. It never felt like… You are never on stage being like, ‘Yeah, this stadium’s full because of me,'” he said. He continued of his own fans,“The crowd is so emotionally generous that they just want me to be having a good time, and I can feel that. Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world.”

My Policeman is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.



Watch ‘My Policeman’ $8.99+

Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

