koxe.com
Larry Bartley, 77
Larry Bartley,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31,2022. Larry was born in Hamilton, Texas on June 23, 1945, to Newman Bartley and Waunell Tucker. Shortly after graduating, he served in the United States Army. Larry married his wife, Linda (Sutherland) Bartley, of 49 years on August 30, 1973, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Peter Clements Romig, 73, of Brownwood
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
koxe.com
Paula Diane Jackson, 72, of Mullin
Funeral service for Paula Diane Jackson, 72 of Mullin, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
koxe.com
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Schedule Tuesday 11/8 – Saturday 11/12
Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El Paso Irvin (at Odessa), 7 p.m. Early...
koxe.com
Ticket Information for Brownwood Playoff Game
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
koxe.com
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
koxe.com
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
koxe.com
Representatives of HPU’s Department of Social Work take part in Mission Waco Poverty Simulation
Members of Howard Payne University’s social work department recently gained new perspectives through Mission Waco’s Poverty Simulation. During the three-day experience, participants had the opportunity to see the world through a different lens, by walking in the shoes of the impoverished. This is Howard Payne University’s 11th year participating.
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
koxe.com
Criminal Mischief at Early Longhorn Stadium and Oak Street Ballparks
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
koxe.com
Bell Ringers Needed for Local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The information below is from Kelly Crenshaw, Interim Service Center Manager for the Brownwood Salvation Army. “Christmas season is almost upon us which means that I am going to be attempting to recruit as many of you as possible to help ring the bells at the kettles this year in Brownwood and Early.
koxe.com
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Meet Friday
The November meeting of the Brown County Republican Women’s Club will be Friday, November 11, at the Brownwood Country Club Pavilion from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. Buffet lunch is $15. RSVP by Wednesday, November 9, to Shirley Taber at 325-642-4417. Speaker will be Shane Britton, Brown County Judge-Elect who will discuss his priorities for Brown County.
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning – Agenda Posted
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, November 8, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening – Agenda Posted
The City of Early City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 pm at Early City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. On the agenda:. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for special meeting held on October 11, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
koxe.com
Brown County Now in Stage 2 Mandatory Water Restrictions
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following statement on Tuesday, indicating we are now in :. As of 10:30 am Tuesday November 8th , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. BCWID#1...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/4/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 28 through November 3:. Clark, Wesley Warren, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Ruiz-Martinez, Pedro Isidro, Driving While Intoxicated. Hamill, Jeffery Jr., Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Middleton, Derick Ray, Driving While Intoxicated. Hutchins, Ben, Assault Causes Bodily...
