Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms

Target Smart Political Strategist Tom Bonier and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards join Andrea Mitchell to assess whether the spike in voter enthusiasm after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision will be seen on Election Day. “We’re seeing a bigger gender gap among the early vote than we did at this same point in 2020,” says Bonier, “an early sign that that intensity is carrying through Election Day.” Richards adds, “For Democratic women voters, still the number one issue that they cite as a reason to go vote in this election is the issue of freedom to make our own decisions about pregnancy.” She predicts the Dobbs decision will “have a huge effect in the upcoming presidential election as well. This extremism by the Republican Party is not going to age well with women voters.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to break down how the spread of misinformation could impact Election Day and America’s democracy. Beschloss tells Mitchell that this Election Day stands out from other election days: “For most of American history, in most cases, we have had faith that the winners would be installed in office, and the losers would not, and that if there was an extremely rare case of vote fraud - and it really has been rare in American history - it would be investigated and there would be a consensus. We do not have the same confidence today about what is happening this day.” Nov. 8, 2022.
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?

It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy

With the midterms fast-approaching, anxiety over the future of our democracy is palpable. The warning flags that started to go up before Trump was even in office have burned up. Co-hosts of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa discuss the state of our democracy and how we can remain resilient to the persistent lies and gaslighting tactics that the GOP has embraced.Nov. 6, 2022.
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

Republican Mehmet Oz is taking his campaign message of bipartisanship to a new level, saying he wants to know how exactly to reach across the aisle if he wins Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. His critics aren’t buying it. Democrats see his message as blatant hypocrisy considering he is backed by former President Donald Trump and has campaigned with him.Nov. 8, 2022.
In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

Rachel Maddow reports on a memo from John Fetterman cautioning that Republicans will try to take advantage of partisan differences in the types and times of votes being counted. Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC correspondent, reports from Nevada where laws about how votes are counted could significantly delay the results. Nov. 8, 2022.
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?

Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about what Mitch McConnell called the "candidate quality" that could cost Republicans in their bid for Senate control, where that crisis of quality comes from, and whether it will even matter to voters.Nov. 8, 2022.
Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia

Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “worried” about voter turnout in Philadelphia. “That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day.”Nov. 7, 2022.
In election about inflation, voters never learned the GOP’s plan

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with CNN on Sunday, and the California Republican was predictably optimistic, not only about his party’s chances in the midterm elections, but also about his chances of becoming Speaker of the House in the next Congress. As for what McCarthy might do...
The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process

It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.

