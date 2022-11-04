Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms
Target Smart Political Strategist Tom Bonier and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards join Andrea Mitchell to assess whether the spike in voter enthusiasm after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision will be seen on Election Day. “We’re seeing a bigger gender gap among the early vote than we did at this same point in 2020,” says Bonier, “an early sign that that intensity is carrying through Election Day.” Richards adds, “For Democratic women voters, still the number one issue that they cite as a reason to go vote in this election is the issue of freedom to make our own decisions about pregnancy.” She predicts the Dobbs decision will “have a huge effect in the upcoming presidential election as well. This extremism by the Republican Party is not going to age well with women voters.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot
Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose
Chris Hayes and an MSNBC panel talk about how right-wing media have set up Republicans to expect a "red wave" even though polling suggests a close election, and the upset anything but a red wave will cause on the right. Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history
Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to break down how the spread of misinformation could impact Election Day and America’s democracy. Beschloss tells Mitchell that this Election Day stands out from other election days: “For most of American history, in most cases, we have had faith that the winners would be installed in office, and the losers would not, and that if there was an extremely rare case of vote fraud - and it really has been rare in American history - it would be investigated and there would be a consensus. We do not have the same confidence today about what is happening this day.” Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows
No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 43 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Republicans who've given in to fascist elements are trying to nuke democracy
The midterm elections have democracy, women’s rights, and gun violence on the ballot experts say. Will voters reject the politics of fear, denial and insurrection? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
MSNBC
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
MSNBC
Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy
With the midterms fast-approaching, anxiety over the future of our democracy is palpable. The warning flags that started to go up before Trump was even in office have burned up. Co-hosts of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa discuss the state of our democracy and how we can remain resilient to the persistent lies and gaslighting tactics that the GOP has embraced.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats
Republican Mehmet Oz is taking his campaign message of bipartisanship to a new level, saying he wants to know how exactly to reach across the aisle if he wins Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. His critics aren’t buying it. Democrats see his message as blatant hypocrisy considering he is backed by former President Donald Trump and has campaigned with him.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug
Rachel Maddow reports on a memo from John Fetterman cautioning that Republicans will try to take advantage of partisan differences in the types and times of votes being counted. Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC correspondent, reports from Nevada where laws about how votes are counted could significantly delay the results. Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?
Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about what Mitch McConnell called the "candidate quality" that could cost Republicans in their bid for Senate control, where that crisis of quality comes from, and whether it will even matter to voters.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.
Voters are focusing on the economy this midterm election. Katy Tur spoke with voters as well as NBC News Senior National Political Correspondent and Steve Rattner, investment manager and economics guru, to talk about the complex issue.Nov. 7, 2022.
Early election takeaways: It’s called history for a reason
WASHINGTON (AP) — American elections occasionally provide a moment of national unity. This is not one of them. The 2022 midterms, which decide the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious and expensive in the billions. Even the very notion of democracy and the civil ritual of voting was under attack.
MSNBC
Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia
Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “worried” about voter turnout in Philadelphia. “That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day.”Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
The midterm elections are all about turnout. Why women will be the deciders.
As President Biden made his final pitch to voters before the midterms at a rally in Maryland Monday night, the early voting tally had already reached 44 million. Today, the rest of the nation casts their ballots in the midterm elections that will decide who controls the House and Senate, as well as 36 governorships.
MSNBC
Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more
Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig join Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about their interactions with voters at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this Saturday, including what his supporters had to say about the economy, January 6, and the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
In election about inflation, voters never learned the GOP’s plan
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with CNN on Sunday, and the California Republican was predictably optimistic, not only about his party’s chances in the midterm elections, but also about his chances of becoming Speaker of the House in the next Congress. As for what McCarthy might do...
MSNBC
The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process
It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.
