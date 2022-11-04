ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Single $2B Powerball winner in Calif., $1M ticket sold in NC

DES MOINES, IOWA — A single winner in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball grand prize, lottery officials announced Tuesday afternoon. There was one $2 million winner in Florida and 22 winning $1 million tickets sold in states including North Carolina. The Powerball drawing was held Tuesday morning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WITN

Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball drawing had eight winners in North Carolina as people tried their luck at winning the largest ever jackpot. No one in the nation won the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing Saturday night, and according to the NC Education Lottery, it will climb to an estimated 1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Polls were packed in Pitt County during Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a busy Election Day across Eastern Carolina, as voters headed to the polls to make their voices heard. “This is going to be a historical election, so this is one where we really need to get out and vote. We’ve talked the candidates up, we’ve prayed them up, and now it’s time to vote them up,” Pitt County poll employee Shirley Williams said.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch

At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
VIRGINIA STATE
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions

CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons.
GREENVILLE, NC

