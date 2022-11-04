ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening.

The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will be checked regularly.

The shelter is located at 1331 South Street in Hollister.

If you have a general animal inquiry please contact our office at (831) 636-4320 and a staff member will return your phone call as soon as possible.

If you have an animal related emergency, please contact 911 and the appropriate agency will respond. We appreciate the public’s understanding during this time.

