Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VTWV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $783.06 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Small...
Zacks.com
CTG or EPAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
CTG - Free Report) and Epam (. EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
What Makes Fulton Financial (FULT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
GIII vs. COLM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
GIII - Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (. COLM - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a...
Zacks.com
Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SLYV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $3.98 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Is ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SMDV - Free Report) made its debut on 02/03/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 73% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Here's What You Should Know
KNSA - Free Report) have gained 0% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.90, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24 indicates a potential upside of 72.7%.
Zacks.com
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for a Possible Midterm Rally with this ROE Screen
The stock market jumped to start the week, with a late afternoon rally capping off a solid Monday. Wall Street then utilized Tuesday morning to keep on buying stocks as voters headed to the polls. Investors appear excited about the potential for a divided Washington. Midterm elections are historically bullish...
Zacks.com
Is Atlas (ATCO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 43% Upside in G-III Apparel (GIII): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
GIII - Free Report) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $18.86, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $27 indicates a potential upside of 43.2%.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
AssetMark Financial (AMK) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
LYTS - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 24% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.11 in the previous session. LSI has gained 47.1% since the start of the year compared to the -25.1% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the -29.9% return for the Zacks Building Products - Lighting industry.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?
XTN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Comments / 0