ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fed’s Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfYoU_0izBkQhj00
FILE - Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari speaks the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates higher than it had previously forecast to control inflation, Kashkari said Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Kashkari said that at the Fed’s next meeting in December he expects to issue a higher forecast for where the central bank’s benchmark rate will be next year than he did in September. He declined to specify how high a rate he envisions for 2023.

Friday’s jobs data showed that hiring is “quite healthy” despite some slowing in recent months, Kashkari said.

“That tells me we have more work to do to try to cool down the economy and bring demand and supply into balance,” he added.

The Fed has raised its key short-term rate six times this year, the last four times by an unusually large three-quarters of a point, in a strenuous effort to curb inflation. Prices are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in four decades.

To achieve that goal, the central bank hopes to moderate consumer and business spending, slow hiring and reduce economic growth. Yet the risk is rising that the Fed could go so far as to tip the economy into a recession.

Kashkari has generally supported higher rates. He has taken a hawkish line with inflation this year, after having expressed more dovish sentiments in the past. (“Hawks” typically support higher rates to throttle inflation, while “doves” generally prefer lower rates to bolster hiring.)

On Wednesday, after the Fed’s latest policy meeting, Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to smaller rate hikes in coming months. He added that a step down to a half-point increase could occur at the Fed’s next meeting in December or early next year.

But Powell also cautioned that the Fed would likely elevate its key rate higher than it had projected in September — a sentiment Kashkari echoed Friday.

Each quarter, the Fed issues economic and policy projections. In September, central bank officials forecast that they would raise their short-term rate to about 4.6% by the end of 2023. It is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 14 years.

“I had interest rates in September peaking at around 4.9% in the March-April (2023) kind of time frame,” Kashkari said in the interview. “Given what I know right now, I would expect to go higher than that. How much higher than that, I don’t know.”

After its meeting Wednesday, the Fed said in a statement that when making decisions on future rate hikes, it would consider the impact of its previous increases and the fact that it can take time for the Fed’s policies to filter into the economy.

Economists took that as an acknowledgement that the Fed’s previous increases haven’t yet had their full impact, and that Fed officials are more open to giving their policies time to work, rather than piling on more hefty rate hikes.

“The Fed is starting to paint itself out of a corner,” said Claudia Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Fed economist. The references in the Fed’s Wednesday statement to the lags between its rate hikes and their impact “was a recognition that finally, what they have done should have a notable effect on inflation next year.”

Kashkari said that, in his view, another three-quarter point hike in December is not “off the table.” But he also said the Fed has taken significant steps to wrestle inflation lower and that it is appropriate to consider a slower pace of increases.

“Four (three-quarter point hikes) in a row is a lot of tightening in a short period of time,” he said. “At some point it will be appropriate to step down” to a half point and then, at some time afterward, a quarter point, Kashkari added.

Powell said Wednesday that the Fed would not need to see signs of inflation declining to reduce its rate hikes. But Kashkari said upcoming data on jobs and inflation would impact his decision.

The Minneapolis Fed president noted there are signs inflation may cool next year, such as a sharp slowdown in home sales and smaller rent increases. But he also said he is seeing no evidence that underlying inflation — which is driven more by rising wages and services prices, such as for medical care — are improving.

That’s why Fed officials generally would like to see some weakening in job and wage growth.

“We want people to find jobs,” Kashkari said. “But for me, we also need to see some evidence that the labor market is softening at least a little bit. I’m not seeing much evidence of that.”

Separately, Susan Collins, the new president of the Boston Federal Reserve, said in remarks Friday that October’s robust jobs report may not necessarily signal a solid economy.

Measures of consumer spending and jobs data “may send somewhat different signals as the need by businesses to fill vacant positions may persist even with some slowing of demand,” Collins said, since some industries still have fewer jobs than they did before the pandemic. “The continued above-trend growth in payrolls in this morning’s October employment report is consistent with this view.”

Collins also said, regarding rate hikes, that “smaller increments will often be appropriate” in coming meetings.

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
NASDAQ

Fed Chair Suggests Aggressive Rate Hikes Are Here to Stay

The Federal Reserve suggesting that aggressive rate hikes aren’t going away anytime soon after raising interest rates yet again by 75 basis points dashed many investors’ hopes that the U.S. central bank would pivot from its hawkish path to fight inflation. As a result, the rally that markets enjoyed in October came to an end, with stocks tumbling Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Washington Examiner

New data suggests ‘serious’ real estate market correction

In a dramatic shift from just a few months prior, the once-hot real estate market is quickly cooling as home sales fall off due to soaring mortgage rates, experts say, ushering in an awaited correction. Pending home sales in the United States dropped 35% in recent weeks compared to the...
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

The housing market is worse than you think

Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
Essence

Experts Say A 2023 Recession Is 100% Likely

But it may not be what you think. After months of speculation, economists have finally confirmed a 2023 recession is 100% likely, but experts predict that it will be mild. In an interview with Yahoo, former Federal Reserve vice chairman Alan Blinder acknowledges how painful rising costs feel to consumers, but the pending recession isn’t as bad as people probably think.
24/7 Wall St.

Unemployment Could Hit 10%

A recession is about to begin, or has begun already. One debate about the downturn is whether it will be long or deep. Economists have begun to line up on opposite sides of the argument. The worst-case scenario is always that the downturn will look like the Great Depression. No sane economist has gone down that path. The worst part of the Great Recession is a more likely set of circumstances, if a new recession is both long and deep. Unemployment reached 10% in October 2009.
CNET

Low Unemployment Numbers Are Bogus. Economic Hardship in US Is Far Worse

Is the US labor market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong job market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released last week, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the October jobs report

Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced on Friday after a mixed jobs report that had lifted hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 198,000 for the same month.
Investopedia

A Wake-Up Call for Investors to the New, New Normal

The four-week rally for the Dow hit a speed bump last week, as investors tried to process the Federal Reserve's future plans for more rate hikes. The FOMC, of course, raised the federal funds rate by another three-quarters of a percent—the fourth time in a row it's done that—and that was pretty well telegraphed. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone and temperature on the size and pace of future rate hikes put a chill in the markets, especially for those investors who were not wearing a sweater.
The Associated Press

Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early to tell whether Republicans will win control of one or both houses of Congress. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 276 points, or 0.8%, to 32,888 and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. Disney slumped 12.1% and led the broader communications sector lower after it reported financial results that fell well short of analysts’ expectations and issued a weak earnings forecast. Facebook parent Meta Platforms was a bright spot. It surged 7.6% after saying it will lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kiplinger

I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months

Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
POLITICO

The Fed crashed the housing market. Builders and banks want help.

Lobbyists are scrambling to get help from Washington to goose the housing market as demand tanks in response to rising interest rates and high prices. Groups representing builders, realtors and lenders are urging Congress and the White House to intervene to spur more home construction and boost affordability. It’s an increasingly urgent plea, with mortgage demand down more than 40 percent from a year ago and rates topping 7 percent for the first time in two decades.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on Jan. 13, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has updated the date it will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results to Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005869/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dutch, UK fentanyl sellers hit with Treasury sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and their nine companies were targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government this week, for operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency. Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning from the Netherlands and Matthew Simon Grimm from the United Kingdom are accused of using their firms to sell illegal substances to U.S. customers and receive payment through digital assets. The Treasury Department said that between November 2018 and February 2021, Peijnenburg and De Koning generated millions of dollars in virtual currency from illicit drug proceeds through a synthetic drug sales website. Grimm’s Netherlands-based companies, Natural Gifts B.V. and UK-based Erjm Limited, were designated for sanctions.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy