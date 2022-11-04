Government training workshop highlights impact of various land uses on local water health

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant is holding a local government training workshop for healthy watersheds and resilient communities in Altmar, N.Y.

The government workshop aims at informing municipal planning, zoning and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health.

The training will be at the Tailwater Lodge on 52 Pulaski St. in Altmar, N.Y. The training starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes till 4:30 p.m.

Workshop participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices.

Attendees will be engaged in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern such as flooding, erosion, community development, and water quality.

“Participants will have the opportunity to explore different land uses to learn the impact they may have in their part of the Great Lakes’ watershed before communities actualize them in real-time,” said New York Sea Grant Community Development Specialist Mary Austerman.

“These workshops offer information and resources to help local boards make better informed decisions about protecting the area’s freshwater resources, while incorporating floodplain management practices to address development, climate change, and recreational demands,” said Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance Program Coordinator Kristy LaManche.

The workshop fulfills state-required training for local planning officials in most municipalities. Cost and registration information can be found by visiting the New York State Sea Grant website or by calling 315-312-3042 for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Cooperating Technical Partners Program, New York State Environmental Protection Fund, National Sea Grant Office, Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, and others have provided funding for this and two other workshops

