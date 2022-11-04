ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening. Click...
INDIAN HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Interstate ramp restrictions take effect this week in Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect ramp restrictions along Interstate 275 in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, various ramp closures will take effect this week...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to Fairfield police, around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to reports a several gunshots in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH

