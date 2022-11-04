Read full article on original website
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
Man made millions selling meth in KCMO, now faces 15 years in federal prison
A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
2 killed in Chariton County, Mo. crash Sunday evening
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man and a Colorado woman were killed in a crash in Chariton County, Mo., Sunday evening. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by...
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
DEA breaks fentanyl seizure record for Kansas, Missouri
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior.
Police: 21-year-old woman taken at gunpoint
Ferguson Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman.
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
Two from Hannibal in jail after domestic assault incident
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Marion County Jail after a domestic assault incident on Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Officers located Julia A. Bowen, 55, in the parking lot with a male who was lying on the ground and had a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene and determined Bowen had fired several rounds from a handgun at another man, Richard D. Bowen, 24.
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host fundraiser in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland food bank is hosting a food drive just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, November 22, right before Thanksgiving. The fundraiser looks to raise money and collect food for those in...
Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest
Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
