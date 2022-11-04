ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

KYTV

Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders

A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

2 killed in Chariton County, Mo. crash Sunday evening

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man and a Colorado woman were killed in a crash in Chariton County, Mo., Sunday evening. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
People

Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'

Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash

Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Hannibal in jail after domestic assault incident

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Marion County Jail after a domestic assault incident on Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Officers located Julia A. Bowen, 55, in the parking lot with a male who was lying on the ground and had a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene and determined Bowen had fired several rounds from a handgun at another man, Richard D. Bowen, 24.
HANNIBAL, MO
kchi.com

Area Crashes Leave Four Injured

Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest

Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
TRENTON, MO
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

