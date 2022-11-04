Read full article on original website
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. Polls closed at 8 p.m., a deadline that also kicked ballot counting into high gear. Most of Michigan is in the eastern time zone, but four counties on the western edge of the Upper Peninsula are on central time, meaning polls there closed an hour later than in...
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
Fox17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Polls have closed and votes are being counted for races across Michigan. This year, Michigan residents cast their vote to elect the state’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. House representatives, state House representatives, state senators, and local officials, and decide three statewide ballot measures, school bond and millage requests, and local proposals.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Election Day in Michigan!. Crucial races in the midterm election include the race for governor, which remains tight between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. Voters will also decide on representatives at the state and Congressional level, as well as proposals...
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
bridgemi.com
LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
lansingcitypulse.com
As warmer-than-average growing seasons caused by climate change become more common, they bring new invasive species to Michigan. “Insects that like warm weather are finding that Michigan is becoming more and more life-sustaining than ever before,” said Bruno Basso, a professor in Michigan State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan is not alone in having the American robin as its state bird — Wisconsin and Connecticut have adopted it as well. But a bill under consideration in Lansing would make the Kirtland's warbler the new official state bird. "Michigan really should have a state bird that is as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
iheart.com
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
Fox17
(WXYZ) — They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for. Voter Clarence Martin spent Friday shopping for groceries and considering...
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
thelivingstonpost.com
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
wdet.org
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
It’s been dubbed the “tripledemic,” the threat of three viral infections — influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and coronavirus — pummeling the state all at once. Both Michigan and national health leaders say they’re concerned that the triple whammy could converge upon us in the weeks ahead as new coronavirus variants gain ground,...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Today, Michiganders make some big decisions. We'll decide whether to re-elect the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, and we'll pick many of our representatives in Lansing. There are also three statewide proposals on the ballot, including one to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. In northern Michigan,...
