Green Lake Township, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. Polls closed at 8 p.m., a deadline that also kicked ballot counting into high gear. Most of Michigan is in the eastern time zone, but four counties on the western edge of the Upper Peninsula are on central time, meaning polls there closed an hour later than in...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Election results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Polls have closed and votes are being counted for races across Michigan. This year, Michigan residents cast their vote to elect the state’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. House representatives, state House representatives, state senators, and local officials, and decide three statewide ballot measures, school bond and millage requests, and local proposals.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Seven races to watch on what could be a long Election Day in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?

We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan farmers battle invaders as temperatures rise

As warmer-than-average growing seasons caused by climate change become more common, they bring new invasive species to Michigan. “Insects that like warm weather are finding that Michigan is becoming more and more life-sustaining than ever before,” said Bruno Basso, a professor in Michigan State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?

MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Meet the Kirtland's warbler, potentially your new state bird

Michigan is not alone in having the American robin as its state bird — Wisconsin and Connecticut have adopted it as well. But a bill under consideration in Lansing would make the Kirtland's warbler the new official state bird. "Michigan really should have a state bird that is as...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan general election results 2022: Live updating maps, results for Nov. 8

Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

ELECTION DAY: Here's what you need to know

Today, Michiganders make some big decisions. We'll decide whether to re-elect the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, and we'll pick many of our representatives in Lansing. There are also three statewide proposals on the ballot, including one to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. In northern Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE

