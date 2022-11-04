Nonfungible (NFT) marketplace OpenSea appears to have taken a position in the NFT royalties debate — launching a new “on-chain” tool helping creators enforce royalties. The NFT marketplace, which according to CoinGecko, commands 66% of the market share in NFT marketplaces, has been relatively silent on the issue of royalties and enforcement, while others in the space have been implementing their own strategies over the last few months.

2 DAYS AGO