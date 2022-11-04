Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
15-year-old wounded in shooting, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office investigating
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place around 4:30 A.M. Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim was a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was treated and released from Meadows hospital in Vidalia. The victim is alleging to have been […]
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
WRDW-TV
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Washington Road. Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road. Riddick was...
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault in Grovetown
The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help finding 27-year-old Nickolas Paul Thomas. He has warrants on file for Aggravated Assault and Interference with a 911 Call. Thomas has connections in the Grovetown, Augusta and Lincolnton areas. He’s white, 6’5″ tall, 175 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. He...
WRDW-TV
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord...
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
Murder suspect, Donald Gross, indicted in shooting death of DeWayne Jackson
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office confirms that an indictment for the charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony was filed earlier this week against Donald Lennell Gross, 62, in the shooting death of 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson Sunday on August 21st. Gross […]
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
Missing Georgia toddler’s grandfather dies after suspected hit-and-run crash
"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," Burke County sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Wylds said in a news release.
