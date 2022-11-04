ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!

The home is located in the coveted gated community of Victoria Point in California and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms Steve McQueen's former oceanfront home is for sale. The late movie star's one-time beach house, located in the gated community of Victoria Point in Malibu, Calif. is listed for $16.995 million with Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty. It is the second home of the Thomas Crown Affair and The Great Escape star to go on the market recently. In 2021, his former 3,300-square-foot home located in the...
MALIBU, CA
People

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale

It’s not often that you can score discounts on the No. 3 hair mask When it comes to hair care, you may not need an introduction to Olaplex products.  After all, the salon-quality brand is loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and others. And whether you're looking to try it out for yourself for the first time or restock your favorites, you're in luck: Rue La La is offering markdowns on Olaplex sets right now. The secret sale site has deals on shampoos, conditioners,...
People

Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose

The mom of three recently punctuated her busy fall with a relaxing trip with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun! In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation. 'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop. Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as...
People

People

350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy