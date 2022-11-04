This year’s Walmart Black Friday sale is already upon us, so for those who are looking for the perfect display to complete your computer setup, you can already start taking advantage of offers like this $149 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of its sticker price of $349, for one of the best Black Friday monitor deals that you can shop ahead of the shopping holiday. You’ll also be able to avoid the online chaos that Black Friday brings if you take advantage of this bargain right now.

