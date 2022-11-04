Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Why DisplayPort 2.1 could become a big deal for PC gaming in 2023
DisplayPort 2.1 became a much bigger talking point than expected when AMD revealed its upcoming RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. It’s the latest standard from DisplayPort, a revision to the 2.0 spec released in 2019, and it’s a natural inclusion for next-gen GPUs. There’s just one problem — Nvidia’s behemoth RTX 4090 still uses DisplayPort 1.4a.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 may be up to 45% slower than the RTX 4090, but it’s still pricey
Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB is almost here, and some of its first benchmarks have just been leaked. That’s not the only interesting piece of information that was unearthed today, though. The GPU has also been popping up at various retailers, and some of Nvidia’s board partners...
Digital Trends
For the first time ever, I’m ready to switch to an AMD graphics card
Fine, AMD. You win. I’m jumping ship. With the launch of the RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT, this Nvidia fan was finally convinced to pick up an AMD graphics card as my next upgrade. I can’t believe I’m saying it, but for the first time ever, I couldn’t be more excited to be going Team Red.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) review: a cheaper Surface Pro alternative
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) “The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 provides competent productivity performance with a high-quality IPS display, but its battery life is mediocre and its inking experience can't live up to the best.”. Pros. More affordable price. Solid build quality. Excellent productivity display. High-resolution webcam. Good productivity performance.
Digital Trends
These new Zoom features take on Teams and Outlook in a serious way
Zoom shared at its Zoomtopia event on Tuesday details about its new business services, which will include Mail and Calendar clients in addition to Team Chat, Whiteboard, Phone, and Meetings options. Zoom will soon make its Mail and Calendar offerings available as a beta release, in an effort to compete...
Digital Trends
Here are Sonic Frontiers’ frame rates on every platform, including Switch
Sonic Frontiers will officially release to the public tomorrow, and Sega has formally revealed the game’s frame rates for both the current-gen and last-gen console versions. Digital Trends reached out to Sega after some miscommunication around the game’s frame rates during our preview period. On Monday, the company confirmed the correct frame rates for each console/platform, as well as the performance specs that come with them, so that you can determine which speed is right for you.
Digital Trends
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip is packed with world’s-first tech
MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 9200 smartphone processor, which according to the company, “combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool.” Built using cutting-edge techniques, it’s the first flagship chip from the maker to include both Sub-6 5G and mmWave 5G connectivity, meaning it’ll be more attractive to brands launching phones in the U.S. as well as globally.
Digital Trends
Selling fast: This LG 32-inch QHD monitor is $200 today
This year’s Walmart Black Friday sale is already upon us, so for those who are looking for the perfect display to complete your computer setup, you can already start taking advantage of offers like this $149 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of its sticker price of $349, for one of the best Black Friday monitor deals that you can shop ahead of the shopping holiday. You’ll also be able to avoid the online chaos that Black Friday brings if you take advantage of this bargain right now.
Digital Trends
Nintendo and mobile studio DeNA are forming a new company
Nintendo has announced that it is collaborating with mobile game developer DeNA to establish a new joint venture company called Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. According to the establishment notice written by Nintendo on Tuesday, the Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. will be a subsidiary since Nintendo is contributing 80% of the capital required to run it. It will be focused on research and development, as well as “operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business.” It will also work to create “value-added services” that Nintendo says will reinforce its relationship with its customers.
Digital Trends
The biggest challenge for foldable phones in 2023? Variety
Huawei recently announced that it is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Pocket S, which looks to be a pretty solid addition to the current foldable landscape — touting decent specs and a competitive price point. The only major problem with it is that it’s launching as a regional exclusive, something that seems to be a recurring issue with foldable devices.
Digital Trends
How the Call of Duty: Warzone community transformed a gimmick into an institution
Since its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone amassed a gargantuan player base of over 125 million, making it one of the most successful battle royale games of all time. But based on the game’s initial state, you might not have expected it to reach such heights. It was a barebones experience in March 2020 that certainly got worse before it got better (looking at you, DMR meta of 2021). Slowly, Warzone started to come together, as its developers, Raven Software, and other Activision support studios made improvements over the years.
Digital Trends
A Monster Hunter mobile game by the Pokémon Unite team is in the works
TiMi Studio Group and Capcom are working on a mobile Monster Hunter game. TiMi is known for working on other games such as Pokémon Unite and Honor of Kings. Monster Hunter has always been a popular franchise in Japan, but it gained explosive traction internationally with 2018’s Monster Hunter World for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As of September 30, the game has sold about 18.5 million units since its release, making it the highest-selling game in the franchise by far. Its expansion, Iceborne, has sold about half as much at 9.7 million. Now it’ll expand its reach with a dedicated mobile game.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off today
There’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving to pass before you can start shopping Black Friday gaming laptop deals as there are already offers like Dell’s $500 discount for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. The machine is yours for just $1,200 instead of $1,700 from the Dell Black Friday sale, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to avail it as this is a limited-quantity deal. As an added bonus, if you buy it now, you can avoid the chaos that Black Friday usually brings.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
Digital Trends
Samsung S95B vs. Sony A95K QD-OLED battle: we all win
There are two QD-OLED TVs you can buy in 2022 — the Samsung S95B and the Sony A95K. Both use the same new quantum dot-infused OLED panel technology, and they both put out excellent picture quality. But the similarities end there. Everything from design, to sound quality, to gaming features and the price is significantly different.
Digital Trends
Don’t let the delays scare you — the iPhone 14 Pro is still worth it
Apple usually doesn’t admit upfront that there are longer wait times than usual or product shipment delays, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Apple issued a press release acknowledging the fact that recent COVID–19 restrictions are affecting one of its key factories in China. Contents. As...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a massive price cut at Walmart
Gamers can beat the crowds and get a head start on the Walmart Black Friday Sale today, as the retail giant has made Black Friday pricing available today on the Lenovo Legion 5i. The popular gaming laptop is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as it’s currently just $749. This is a savings of $281 from its regular price of $1,030. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
Digital Trends
Limited stock: Get this 15-inch Dell laptop for $250 while you can
You won’t get much done in today’s world without a good laptop, but the good news is that you don’t have to pay out the nose to get a solid, no-frills computer. That’s especially true now, with retailers throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday deals early this year. That includes PC makers like Dell, which is serving up some solid Black Friday laptop deals at the moment. One of the highlights of the Dell Black Friday sale is this discount on the Inspiron 15 laptop, which can be yours for just $250 right now after an $80 markdown on its usual $330 sticker price.
Digital Trends
This HP Chromebook is $79 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves
The Walmart Black Friday Sale is turning out some impressive early discounts, with one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you’re likely to find taking place today. A Chromebook is a great way to get a competent computing device at a great price, and the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $79 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $19 from its regular price of $98, and it isn’t often you can find a computer for under $80. Act quickly, as it’s selling fast, and claim this Black Friday price while inventory lasts.
Comments / 0