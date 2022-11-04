ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic announces traffic-calming measure after reckless driving incidents at Humboldt Park

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic announced Thursday that a raised crosswalk will be installed near Humboldt Park, which has been the site of reckless driving in recent days.

During the Bay View neighborhood's trick-or-treat last weekend, a mom, baby and two other people were struck by a reckless driver, who then fled the scene. Also earlier this week, a Milwaukee police chase ended in the park and the vehicle being chased went on to strike a pedestrian in the park.

Two weeks ago, Dimitrijevic, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works announced new pinned-on curb extensions and pedestrian refuge islands on Oklahoma Avenue near Humboldt Park.

"These enhancements shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross the street while making it more difficult for drivers to pass on the right," Dimitrijevic said in a news release.

In response to recent driving incidents at the park and after hearing from concerned residents and the Humboldt Park Friends, Dimitrijevic said a raised crosswalk will be installed on Howell Avenue in 2023.

According to Dimitrijevic, the raised crosswalk will "help calm traffic near Parkside School and the Humboldt Park entrance."

Funding for the new project comes from the $3.5 million Gov. Tony Evers allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act to the city for reckless driving mitigation projects.

Dimitrijevic added that she supports County Supervisor Ryan Clancy's efforts to pedestrianize streets within Humboldt Park. There have been many efforts to pedestrianize streets across the city.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

