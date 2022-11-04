Read full article on original website
KMOV
Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
Apartment fire near O'Fallon Park leaves 3 hospitalized
ST. LOUIS — Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire broke out late Monday night in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire started at about 11 p.m. Monday on the first floor of a four-unit apartment in the 5000 block of Von Phul Street. Flames spread to the second floor, causing heavy damage.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys De Soto home
A home in the 300 block of East Kingston Street in De Soto recently was destroyed by fire, De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said. He said De Soto Fire got a call at about 8 p.m. Nov. 2 that did not indicate a house was on fire but directed firefighters to check for a possible one in the area where the home is located. It took about seven minutes for firefighters to locate the house, which was fully involved in flames.
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C was investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. The roadway was completely closed with all lanes blocked for over three hours. As of 10:30, eastbound I-64 and 40 near Highway DD is...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
kfmo.com
Sunday 5 Vehicle Wreck
(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 44 year old Andrew J. Hasemeier, is recovering from moderate injuries after a 5 vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place at 11:30 as the vehicles were all headed north, in the left lane, on Interstate 55, north of Route A. The 1st vehicle, driven by 52 year old Michael T. Smith of Desoto, struck the 2nd vehicle, an SUV driven by 18 year old Savanna L Hasemeier, also of Bonne Terre. It crashed into the 3rd vehicle, a pick up, driven by 39 year old Nicholas W. King of Festus. It crashed into the 4th vehicle, driven by 41 year old Michael M. Berkley, of Alton, Illinois which hit the rear of the 5th vehicle, an SUV, driven by 39 year old Jason W. Meyer, of Centralia, Illinois. Andrew Hassemeier was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. All of those involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
KMOV
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
KMOV
Brush Fire spreading near Route 66 Park in Eureka
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A brush fire has spread in a state park Eureka Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire covered about 30 acres of brush near the Route 66 state park. Low humidity along with high wind and high temperatures are keeping the fire alive. No civilians were injured.
Semi crashes, spills flammable substance all over I-44 eastbound in Eureka Saturday morning
EUREKA, Mo. — A semi crashed just before 5 a.m. Saturday resulted in an hours-long closure of Interstate 44 eastbound at Lewis Road in Eureka. According to Eureka Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass and Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger, a semi-truck hauling a type of solvent overturned on Interstate 44 causing barrels of the solvent to break open and spill on the interstate.
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
