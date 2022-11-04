(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 44 year old Andrew J. Hasemeier, is recovering from moderate injuries after a 5 vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place at 11:30 as the vehicles were all headed north, in the left lane, on Interstate 55, north of Route A. The 1st vehicle, driven by 52 year old Michael T. Smith of Desoto, struck the 2nd vehicle, an SUV driven by 18 year old Savanna L Hasemeier, also of Bonne Terre. It crashed into the 3rd vehicle, a pick up, driven by 39 year old Nicholas W. King of Festus. It crashed into the 4th vehicle, driven by 41 year old Michael M. Berkley, of Alton, Illinois which hit the rear of the 5th vehicle, an SUV, driven by 39 year old Jason W. Meyer, of Centralia, Illinois. Andrew Hassemeier was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. All of those involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO