FORT LAUDERDALE - One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Davie.It happened around inside a residence in the 4800 block of SW 47th Lane at the Driftwood Acres mobile home park. Davie police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between family members and one person was arrested. "No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to incidents of domestic violence. We encourage those who may be experiencing signs of domestic violence to contact local resources such as the police department so that we can offer our assistance," Davie police said in a statement.

DAVIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO