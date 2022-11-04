ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

tamaractalk.com

Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac

A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in deadly Davie mobile home park shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Davie.It happened around inside a residence in the 4800 block of SW 47th Lane at the Driftwood Acres mobile home park. Davie police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between family members and one person was arrested. "No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to incidents of domestic violence. We encourage those who may be experiencing signs of domestic violence to contact local resources such as the police department so that we can offer our assistance," Davie police said in a statement. 
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Road Rage and Car Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 31, 2022. On 10/26/2022, the 45-year-old female victim parked her 2012 Nissan Versa behind a business and entered her place of employment. Unknown burglar(s) smashed the front driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her purse and its contents from inside.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for missing 29-year-old from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, said Dante David Glass was last seen around 2:45 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Oxygen

Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

