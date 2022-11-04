Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after attacking victim sleeping inside car
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, months after he attacked a man who was sleeping inside a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 2 in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store at 130 N. University Drive.
tamaractalk.com
Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac
A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
Click10.com
Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
Click10.com
Can you identify this dirt bike rider? Police believe he shot, killed motorcyclist
MIAMI, Fla. – It remains a mystery who shot and killed a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-95 on a Sunday evening in October. Now, Miami Police Department homicide detectives say they have located surveillance footage that shows the person they believe is the killer. On Sunday, Oct. 23, City...
Arrest made in deadly Davie mobile home park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Davie.It happened around inside a residence in the 4800 block of SW 47th Lane at the Driftwood Acres mobile home park. Davie police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between family members and one person was arrested. "No family should suffer the loss of a loved one due to incidents of domestic violence. We encourage those who may be experiencing signs of domestic violence to contact local resources such as the police department so that we can offer our assistance," Davie police said in a statement.
FireRescue1
Suspect charged as accessory in Fla. firefighter’s killing has disappeared
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the men held in the 2019 killing of a firefighter in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has disappeared after ditching his ankle bracelet, court records show. According to prosecutors, a warrant was issued for Marco Rico, who records show faced sentencing after pleading guilty to accessory after...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
South Florida police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges
A retired South Florida police sergeant was arrested last week on charges of battery, assault and battery by strangulation.
cw34.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Parkland Crime Update: Road Rage and Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 31, 2022. On 10/26/2022, the 45-year-old female victim parked her 2012 Nissan Versa behind a business and entered her place of employment. Unknown burglar(s) smashed the front driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her purse and its contents from inside.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 29-year-old from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, said Dante David Glass was last seen around 2:45 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court.
Click10.com
Driver in stolen car crashes into 2 police cars in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A driver in a stolen car crashed into two marked police cars on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The police officers in patrol cars were not injured in the crash, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The driver abandoned the stolen car at about 8:35 a.m.,...
Click10.com
Residents want more police patrol after bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist. Authorities say unknown car hit 41-year-old Roy Miralda Saturday around 5:30 a.m. and then sped off. It all happened on Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport. Miralda would die from his...
Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop
Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
WSVN-TV
Video shows woman fleeing Hialeah home after allegedly shooting off-duty MDPD officer
MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital. Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is...
Click10.com
40 years later, family of Wilton Manors murder victim still hoping for justice
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Sunday marks 40 years since Anna Marie Mullin was murdered in Wilton Manors. Her family traveled back to Florida to remember her and sit down with police for a case update. Police do say there have been recent tips called into Crime Stoppers. In 1982,...
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of killing 2 to be released from prison early
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The man convicted of killing two Broward County women in 1986 will be released in less than 90 days from a Florida prison. Gary Troutman was convicted of the murder of Cassandra Scott. The 17-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death. Weeks later,...
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
