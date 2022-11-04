ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

No. 4 TCU, No. 18 Texas square off in titanic Big 12 matchup

No. 4 TCU puts its undefeated season and shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line when it plays dangerous but enigmatic No. 18 Texas on Saturday in a titanic Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite to...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy