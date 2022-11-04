ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie man sentenced to decade in prison for beating, stabbing at former night club

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOlQx_0izBhV5900

An Erie man is sentenced for his involvement in an alleged beating and stabbing at a former night club in Erie.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jermaine Lucas Jr. will spend the next nine to 18 years behind bars for the 2021 incident at the former Rockstarz Night Club.

Man arrested for firing shotgun at roommate in Millcreek

Lucas was given the longest sentence of the nine alleged suspects that have been charged in the case.

During the sentencing Friday morning, the DA’s office said the victims were bludgeoned, stomped, stabbed and kicked during the attack.

Lucas stabbed the victims four times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred by Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote in the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard that was scheduled for November 9 has been continued and will resume on November 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.
EMLENTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud

An Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a food stamp fraud case, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. John Vanhouwe, 60, entered the plea to charges of include food stamp fraud and identity theft. Vanhouwe owned and operated a mobile convenience store in Erie where allowed...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with attempted assault on police officer

A Jamestown man who had an active arrest warrant was picked up early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a police officer's face with his fist. Jamestown Police say they conducted a street check on 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets shortly after 3 am when the incident occurred. After a brief struggle, officer placed Sobczak into custody. A search yielded a quantity of meth and cocaine. Sobczak is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his active warrant. Sobczak was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 7, 2022 Police Blotter

Emmett Confer, 47, Warren was charged with Harassment on Oct. 25, 2022 following an investigation by police. A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Simple Assault following an investigation into an assault that occurred on Oct. 13.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Burglar Who Ransacked Sugarcreek Residence

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported burglary in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Police say the complainant...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck

RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
RANDOLPH, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Falconer man arrested after three search warrants

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Falconer man is facing multiple charges after authorities conducted three search warrants, according Jamestown Police. On Nov. 5, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators executed three search warrants into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring. The first search warrant was executed at 617 […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last Friday, police say. Police say they conducted the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. There, an investigation showed that 46-year-old Michael Barringer of Jamestown was in possession of 34.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Ted Walker, Accessory to the Murder of Shauna Howe, Dies in Prison

LABELLE, Pa. (EYT)— Eldred “Ted” Walker, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree murder in the 1992 death of Shauna Howe, has died at the age of 63 of natural causes. Walker’s death was confirmed by Maria Bivens, Press Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Walker...
OIL CITY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device

WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy