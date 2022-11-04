Erie man sentenced to decade in prison for beating, stabbing at former night club

An Erie man is sentenced for his involvement in an alleged beating and stabbing at a former night club in Erie.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jermaine Lucas Jr. will spend the next nine to 18 years behind bars for the 2021 incident at the former Rockstarz Night Club.

Lucas was given the longest sentence of the nine alleged suspects that have been charged in the case.

During the sentencing Friday morning, the DA’s office said the victims were bludgeoned, stomped, stabbed and kicked during the attack.

Lucas stabbed the victims four times.

