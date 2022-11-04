Forte too strong for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile field

Forte battled to a tough success in the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz jnr, the colt broke well from the stalls and travelled quietly in the first half of the race.

Taking a wide line around the final bend, the bay locked horns with the race leaders, Cave Rock and National Treasure, and ground out an impressive win for trainer Todd Pletcher.

