‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.L. CaneLive Oak, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Columbia County Sheriff suspends deputies who arrested legally blind man with cane
Columbia County — In a video message shared on Facebook, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said he was suspending two deputies who arrested James Hodges. The Sheriff said he was demoting Sergeant Randy Harrison and suspending him for seven days without pay. He said he was suspending Deputy Jayme Gohde for two-days without pay. Gohde arrested Hodges at Harrison's direction.
mycbs4.com
Columbia County deputy mistakes cane for firearm, arrests legally-blind man
Columbia County, FL — The body cam video of an arrest by Columbia County Deputies is going viral. One of the two deputies involved said she thought 61-year-old James Hodges was carrying a gun, and he objected to being stopped. "It's a navigational aid." Hodges said to the deputy...
Bodycam video shows Columbia County deputy mistake cane for firearm, arrest visually-impaired man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest made by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is going viral. In the body camera video, attached to this story and embedded below, a deputy stops a visually-impaired man, identified as James Hodges, who had a cane in his back pocket. First Coast News...
mycbs4.com
Marion and Alachua County cancel school Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) announced that schools will be cancelled on Thursday due to the strong tropical storm winds expected. All extra-curricular activities will also be cancelled starting Wednesday afternoon. Alachua County Public Schools announced they would also cancel class on Thursday. A spokesperson says classes will resume Monday,...
First Coast News
School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police investigate homicide
Multiple Gainesville Police officers are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street in connection to a homicide investigation. Around 1:45 p.m. Gainesville Police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post made by the department. The...
mycbs4.com
GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting
The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early; residents getting credit for suspended recycling services
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early due to a high volume of requests, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. Clay County curbside recycling resumes Dec. 5, 2022.Getty Images.
mycbs4.com
Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile
Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
WCJB
High Springs Police Department hosts “Operation Holiday Cheer” toy-drive
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Holiday Cheer has officially kicked off in High Springs. The police department and city will be taking donations of new unwrapped toys, pj’s and books for children. They also ask for wrapping paper and donations of other supplies. Gifts can be dropped off...
mycbs4.com
Video of legally blind man's arrest after jury duty troubles Columbia County Sheriff
Lake City — The morning of Halloween, Columbia County deputies stopped a man walking across the street, with something in his back pocket. It turned out to be a walking stick, and the man is legally blind. Deputies arrested him for resisting an officer and obstruction. CBS4 has requested...
valdostatoday.com
Two arrested for Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
WCJB
Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police release new details about their investigation into a pair of shootings over the weekend. Friday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to Sweetwater Square Apartments on NE 15th St. Police say multiple shots were fired in the area. They also say the shots may...
WALB 10
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
