Lake City, FL

mycbs4.com

Columbia County Sheriff suspends deputies who arrested legally blind man with cane

Columbia County — In a video message shared on Facebook, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said he was suspending two deputies who arrested James Hodges. The Sheriff said he was demoting Sergeant Randy Harrison and suspending him for seven days without pay. He said he was suspending Deputy Jayme Gohde for two-days without pay. Gohde arrested Hodges at Harrison's direction.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion and Alachua County cancel school Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) announced that schools will be cancelled on Thursday due to the strong tropical storm winds expected. All extra-curricular activities will also be cancelled starting Wednesday afternoon. Alachua County Public Schools announced they would also cancel class on Thursday. A spokesperson says classes will resume Monday,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville Police investigate homicide

Multiple Gainesville Police officers are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street in connection to a homicide investigation. Around 1:45 p.m. Gainesville Police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post made by the department. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting

The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile

Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs Police Department hosts “Operation Holiday Cheer” toy-drive

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Holiday Cheer has officially kicked off in High Springs. The police department and city will be taking donations of new unwrapped toys, pj’s and books for children. They also ask for wrapping paper and donations of other supplies. Gifts can be dropped off...
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for Valdosta burglary

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
VALDOSTA, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
VALDOSTA, GA

