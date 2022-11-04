Read full article on original website
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Election reaction, Disney slips and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
The balance of power is till being decided early Wednesday however there were major victories by Ron DeSantis, John Fetterman and J.D. Vance.
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Slotkin won in a deeply divided district, over a Republican who is an election denier and opposes abortion rights.
Hong Kong court lets UK lawyer defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai
A Hong Kong court has upheld the decision to let a veteran British lawyer defend pro-democracy newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai at his upcoming national security trial
Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state who drew Trump’s ire, wins reelection
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was projected to win his reelection bid, defeating Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Raffensperger has served in the office since 2019. He gained national attention in 2020 after he pushed back on pressure from President Trump to overturn the presidential election results. Nguyen…
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Insists GOP Will Retake House
The top House Republican ignored surprise Democratic victories across the country in a brief speech to supporters at an election party in D.C.
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the...
GOP Sen. Johnson holds narrow lead in battleground Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a narrow lead early Wednesday as he sought to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat who refused to concede the race until all votes had been counted. Johnson stopped short of declaring victory early Wednesday, telling his supporters he was confident there was no way for Barnes to win the race. Barnes’ campaign spokeswoman, Maddy McDaniel, said, “No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted. We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.” At 1 a.m. Wednesday, with more than 90% of the expected votes counted, Johnson held a narrow lead of just over a point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House district where President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, was vying for the seat was too early to call Tuesday night. Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. After the eastern district was called for Rosendale shortly after midnight, he said the results reflected concern among voters about high energy costs, a shaky economy and rising crime that the lawmaker blamed on lax border security.
