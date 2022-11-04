Read full article on original website
KYTV
Renewed caution for space heater use
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder temperatures in the forecast for the coming weekend, some homeowners may bring out their space heaters as an additional source for heat. With that possibility, homeowners need to be aware of the risks of improperly using space heaters. According to the United States Fire...
KYTV
KYTV
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
KYTV
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
KYTV
National Weather Service confirms tornado last Friday in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the community of Greene Forest on Friday. The E-1 storm rolled through the community around 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm. The storm damaged several homes and businesses. It destroyed...
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
KYTV
Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed...
KYTV
Voters in Springfield say no to new development in Galloway Village
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Springfield failed a plan for a new development in Galloway Village. The rezoned area is near Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against. The city of Springfield...
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
KYTV
Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes. In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police...
Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area
BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is a time of increased buying. As you look for that perfect gift for that special someone, criminals are looking to steal your credit card information. Cindy Biggs ordered a new credit card online. She had it sent to her parents’ mailbox. Before...
KYTV
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: “A Flight to Faith” now on stage at College of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks popular stage performance of one veteran’s time as a POW in Vietnam is back. Find out the inspiration behind the performance. And how you can see it live.
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
KYTV
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
KYTV
Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a known escape artist breed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a breed that is known for being escape artists. Huskies are the breed that turns up the most on the Leigh’s lost and found page and there’s a good reason for that. Shelter...
