Kimberling City, MO

KYTV

Renewed caution for space heater use

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder temperatures in the forecast for the coming weekend, some homeowners may bring out their space heaters as an additional source for heat. With that possibility, homeowners need to be aware of the risks of improperly using space heaters. According to the United States Fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

Voters in Springfield say no to new development in Galloway Village

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Springfield failed a plan for a new development in Galloway Village. The rezoned area is near Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against. The city of Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes. In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
TANEY COUNTY, MO

