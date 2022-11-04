Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Leaders of community groups question city officials on KDPS chief’s investigation progress
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It has been nearly four months since Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was put on leave following harassment complaints, and local officials in the black and brown community want to know what’s taking so long. City Manager Jim Ritsema has...
wkzo.com
Unionized nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital to hold informational picket Saturday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In anticipation of the expiration of their contract this Friday at midnight, unionized nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital plan to hold an informational picket Saturday morning outside the hospital. According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the nurses are calling for “a fair contract that...
wkzo.com
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
wkzo.com
Marshall Community Foundation awards over $4,600 to Underwater Recovery Team for equipment
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Community Foundation has awarded the Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team (ALURT) a grant of over $4,600 so that critical equipment can be bought. The Sheriff’s Office says the equipment purchased includes life vests, water safety equipment, and water rescue equipment...
wkzo.com
Man in hospital with multiple skull fractures after Battle Creek assault
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are investigating an assault where a 66-year-old man suffered multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury requiring surgery on Saturday, November 5. Police responded to a call around 7 a.m. at 209 East Michigan Avenue to...
wkzo.com
Plainwell apartment fire claims life of elderly woman
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is investigating after an elderly woman was found dead following an apartment fire Saturday, November 5. Crews were called to North Main Street around 11:15 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment building. Firefighters were able...
Comments / 0