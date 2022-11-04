ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Plainwell apartment fire claims life of elderly woman

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is investigating after an elderly woman was found dead following an apartment fire Saturday, November 5. Crews were called to North Main Street around 11:15 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment building. Firefighters were able...
PLAINWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy